Indian's All New V-Twin Engine Delivers 126HP And Even More Torque

Indian is adding a new engine to its lineup called the PowerPlus 112. It's a beefy 112 cubic inch (1,834cc) V-Twin – and here are the headlines: it's a liquid cooled engine, with overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder. All that hardware combines for an output of 126 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque, numbers more suited to a compact hatchback than a motorcycle. According to Indian, the new 112 reaches its peak power numbers higher in the rev range than typical V-Twin engines, giving it better riding characteristics. The claim that passing power with the PowerPlus 112 is optimized in every gear, without much need to shift — is one we're looking forward to testing out soon.

The PowerPlus 112 engine was developed over two years, including in the King of the Baggers race series which Indian won in 2024 — so that's race credentials checked off the list. After going through that performance gauntlet, Indian have decided to put the engine to work in bikes that the public can get their hands on. Along with the new engine, Indian has updated the styling of their Chieftain and Roadmaster models with new fairing designs and new LED headlights, helping to expand the PowerPlus lineup as a whole. The 112 engine will be available in certain trims of the Chieftain, Challenger, Roadmaster, and Pursuit. With it, there are a number of tech upgrades too, helping to increase appeal throughout the range of Touring bikes and Baggers.

