Where Are Indian Motorcycle Engines Built & How Many Different Ones Do They Produce?

Indian Motorcycle bills itself as "America's first motorcycle company," but although Indian predates Harley Davidson by two years, Indian's lineage has been interrupted by breaks in production and ownership changes. Indian has a long-held reputation for producing fast motorcycles, and some classic Indian motorcycles are worth $200,000 or more. Indian has been owned by Polaris since 2011, and its current lineup includes more than a dozen models. Many of them are powered by Indian's own V-twin engines, with the notable exception being the eFTR series of electric-powered bikes.

Polaris touts its U.S.-based origins and operations, as does the Indian brand. But where are Indian motorcycle engines made, and how many different versions do they produce?

For motorcycles sold in the United States, Indian makes engines in Osceola, Wisconsin, based on designs crafted in Wyoming, Minnesota. Much of the production for European market Indian motorcycles is done in Opole, Poland, in an effort to avoid European Union tariffs. In 2022, Polaris built a manufacturing plant in Hosur, India, to help gain a foothold in that market as well. Indian models sold in its quasi-namesake country include the Scout, Scout Bobber, and Scout Sixty. That same year, Indian opened up a new assembly plant in Hungary while maintaining its half-milllion-square-foot plant in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

