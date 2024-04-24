Harley-Davidson Vs. Indian Motorcycles: Is One Brand Better?

Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles are two of the oldest brands in the business, cranking out bikes since 1903 and 1901, respectively. Harley has kept an unbroken line of production since the Model 1 became its first bike sold, but Indian took a break from 1953 through 2011 when Polaris purchased the brand. Both manufacturers use beefy V-Twin engines to power their machines, and they sit beside each other atop the pyramid of American motorcycle manufacturers.

Harley-Davidson and Indian earned their spots there by producing touring bikes like the Harley UltraClassic and Indian Roadmaster pictured above. These two models have a similar design with wide fairings, comfortable seating for two, and a healthy supply of chrome. Harley and Indian also make more stripped-down models like Harley's $15,000 Sportster and the newest line of Indian Scouts, which range in price from about $13-17,000.

With so much in common, is there anything to distinguish the two makers from each other, and if so, which one comes out ahead? Judging by sales alone, Harley is the clear winner. More than 100,000 Harleys left North American dealerships last year, and the company earned almost $6 billion in revenue. Indian sold about 30,000 bikes last year, placing it outside the top five makers in U.S. market share.