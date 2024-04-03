Indian Motorcycle's New 2025 Scout Bikes Get Sportier But There's Something Missing

Indian Motorcycle just shared the first images of its new 2025 Scout lineup and things are looking a little bit different this year. Indian released its first bike back in 1902 and has been one of the premiere manufacturers of American motorcycles ever since. Part of the company's prolonged success can be attributed to the stylish design of its bikes, which often combine modern power, amenities, and comfort with an eye toward the retro body styles of early cruisers. In no vehicle is this merger of the past and present more apparent than in the Scout line. These motorcycles have away elegantly ridden the line between old-school café racers and modern cruisers.

The images of the 2025 Scouts have made it apparent that the new models are attempting to continue this tradition, while simultaneously taking the line in a new, sportier direction. Everything from the Scout Classic to the Scout Bobber has a lean and more performance-minded design than previous generations while still managing to give a nod to the company's classic heritage. This is all well and good for the bike that was featured in Indian's release, but there's one model that seems to be missing: the Scout Sixty is noticeably absent from all of the promotional materials that Indian has shared so far.