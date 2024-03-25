Everything To Know About The Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle

The Indian motorcycle brand is one of the oldest in the world, getting its start even before Harley-Davidson. Because of that, the brand has been around the block a few times, creating all kinds of motorcycles and motorcycle-adjacent vehicles like snowmobiles in the decades since its creation. No matter how many different kinds of motorcycles the brand makes, though, it still knows how to make a classic chopper, something that will let you rule the roads with a roaring engine.

Case in point, the 2024 Indian Scout Bobber has the same muscular profile you would expect from the highway-carving choppers of old, but with all the modern muscle and convenience that you expect from a 21st century vehicle. If you're looking to get a new ride for yourself, you could certainly do worse than this mighty two-wheeler. So, what exactly is so special about this motorcycle, and for that matter, what actually is a "Bobber"?