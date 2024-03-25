Everything To Know About The Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle
The Indian motorcycle brand is one of the oldest in the world, getting its start even before Harley-Davidson. Because of that, the brand has been around the block a few times, creating all kinds of motorcycles and motorcycle-adjacent vehicles like snowmobiles in the decades since its creation. No matter how many different kinds of motorcycles the brand makes, though, it still knows how to make a classic chopper, something that will let you rule the roads with a roaring engine.
Case in point, the 2024 Indian Scout Bobber has the same muscular profile you would expect from the highway-carving choppers of old, but with all the modern muscle and convenience that you expect from a 21st century vehicle. If you're looking to get a new ride for yourself, you could certainly do worse than this mighty two-wheeler. So, what exactly is so special about this motorcycle, and for that matter, what actually is a "Bobber"?
What is a Bobber?
The 2024 Indian Scout Bobber is not named as such just because someone on the production team thought it would sound cool (although it does). A "bobber" is an established sub-category of motorcycle, one that's been around since the 1930s. Back then, motorcycle enthusiasts looked for ways to increase a motorcycle's performance, opting to remove any extraneous components like front fenders and stock seats. This resulted in the first "bob-jobs," later known as bobbers, which were lightweight and powerful, not to mention ridiculously cool.
While the concept was originally exclusive to the realm of custom jobs, it's long-since become popular enough that you can get a pre-bobbed bike from most major motorcycle manufacturers, Indian included. The Scout Bobber invokes that classic bob-job silhouette with no front fender, a classic low-profile bucket seat, and its internal engine on full, proud display. It's even got its license plate and turn signals mounted to the chopped rear fender for that tough garage look.
Scout Bobber Specs
As the company that produced the mighty PowerPlus 108 engine, Indian knows a thing or two about beefing up its motorcycles. This is why the Scout Bobber is equipped with its own impressive liquid cooled 69 cu-in V-Twin engine, packing an absolutely vicious 100 horsepower into a sleek and stylish package. This engine comes with a 6-speed transmission for minute speed adjustments while riding, as well as an electronic closed-loop fuel injection system for smooth, consistent performance. As any proper chopper should, the Scout Bobber features a split dual-exhaust crossover, allowing you to really hear and feel that engine roar.
If that power seems a bit intimidating, don't worry, the rest of the bike can handle it just fine. The front of the Scout Bobber has a 41 mm telescopic fork suspension, while the rear is packing dual shocks sturdy enough to handle the engine's output.
Extra features and customization
While the Indian Scout Bobber is evocative of classic motorcycles, that doesn't mean it's hurting for modern conveniences, not to mention potential customization options. The base kit includes a convenient USB charging port near the speedometer, which you can use with a mounted smartphone to keep it juiced up during long trips. The Scout Bobber is also equipped with an anti-lock braking system, ensuring you can always come to a full, safe stop while cruising.
If you don't mind investing a bit further, Indian offers a variety of separate add-ons for the Scout Bobber to customize it to your needs and preferences. Some standouts include a removable rear passenger seat with a backrest, adaptive LED headlights for bespoke lighting in various situations, and a side-mounted saddlebag to give the bike a bit of carrying power.
If you're interested in the Scout Bobber, visit Indian's website for a list of local dealers and customization options.