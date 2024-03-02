Everything To Know About The Very First Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycles calls itself "America's First Motorcycle Company," and they have good reason to do so. Businessman and competitive cyclist George Hendee founded the Hendee Manufacturing Company — it wouldn't become Indian until 1923 — intending to build bicycles. In 1901, he hired engineer Oscar Hedstrom to build his vision of a gasoline-powered motorized bike. After a year of tinkering with prototypes, the first Indian motorcycle was sold in 1902. It didn't have an official model name yet — it was the only one available. It would eventually be marketed as the "diamond-framed" Indian Single.

The line between a motorized bicycle and a motorcycle is a little blurry. The Indian Single and other early models bear a striking resemblance to ordinary bicycles with engines strapped on. However, the vehicle boom spurred on by the First World War produced models that are undeniably motorcycles by today's standards. As the tech progressed, Indian Motorcycles would release dozens of iconic, recognizable designs, including classic Indian motorcycles that you can still buy surprisingly cheap.

[Featured image by Markus Cuff via Wikimedia Commons | Transformed, cropped, and scaled | CC BY 3.0 DEED]