3 Classic Indian Motorcycles That Are Worth A Small Fortune

Indian Motorcycle is one of the oldest vehicle manufacturers in the world, with a history dating back to 1897, when George Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom founded the Hendee Manufacturing Company to produce bicycles. The Indian name was first used in 1923, after the company had shifted its focus to motor-powered two-wheelers.

The company produced around 85,000 motorcycles for the U.S. Army during World Wars I and II, but suspended operations in 1953, after which the brand went through a series of ownership changes. Polaris Industries bought Indian in 2011 and has overseen the brand's resurgence in the years since. Under Polaris, Indian produced its most powerful V-twin engine ever, the 122-horsepower PowerPlus 108.

Indian enjoys a healthy rivalry with Harley-Davidson, although its 50-plus year hiatus is one of the reasons Harley maintains a much larger market share. Indian's proud history includes the remarkable feat of building the Scout on which Burt Munro set a land speed record in 1967. That under 1000cc class record stands to this day, despite major advances in engine and chassis technology. Some of Indian's classic and antique models are worth a hefty sum these days, even though the lineage of the company has been interrupted since they were produced.

[Featured image by Cullen328 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC By-SA 3.0]