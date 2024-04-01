Here's What Makes The Indian Roadmaster Great For Touring Motorcycle Riders
High-performance superbikes tend to get a lot of attention these days, but most riders don't need a 224 hp, $100,000-plus Ducati Superleggera V4 to appreciate the joy of 2-wheeling. Opting for a more posterior- and bank-account-friendly touring bike will bring more enjoyment and potentially keep you riding longer, healthier, and happier. Indian Motorcycle got its start in 1902 with a diamond-framed, one-cylinder model that would eventually become known as the Single.
In the more than 120 years since, Indian has had its ups and downs, but the brand's purchase by Polaris in 2011 gave it some long-sought stability. Many Classic Indian models remain shockingly affordable, including the Scout and newer, more refined, and powerful Chief. Most of Indian's bikes are powered by V-twin engines similar to those that move Harley-Davidson riders; one such V-twin powered Indian is the current Roadmaster, which lives up to its name with a long list of rider-friendly features designed to keep its pilot and pillion rider happy on long journeys.
You can carry more than 36 gallons of gear on a Roadmaster
Likely to one day be considered among Indian's best models, the Roadmaster's 116 cc V-twin engine puts out 126 ft-lbs of torque, pushing the 909-pound bike and riders smoothly through traffic, and the 6-speed transmission makes hill climbing effortless and highway cruising efficient. The Limited version gets 43 mpg, and the presence of a 5.5-gallon tank means you can go more than 230 miles between fill-ups. Limited and Dark Horse trim models get heated and cooled seats for both riders, which are controlled via the 7-inch Ride Command infotainment screen. That panel also controls the navigation and Apple CarPlay-enabled audio systems. The standard stereo setup provides 200 watts of speakers in the fairing and trunk, but a 600-watt Powerband system can be added as an option.
There's a USB port in the fairing, and 5-amp cigarette lighter outlets in the right saddlebag and trunk for additional charging capability. Cruise control and live tire pressure monitors help smooth out the ride, and anti-lock brakes are standard. The trunk and saddlebags can be locked and unlocked remotely; together they keep more than 36 gallons of gear safe from the elements and theft. The windshield can be raised or lowered with the push of a button, and riders can select from Tour, Standard, or Sport modes. The rear cylinder also shuts down when its power isn't needed, reducing excess heat. For pillion riders, a backrest and headrest are available as add-ons.