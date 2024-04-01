Here's What Makes The Indian Roadmaster Great For Touring Motorcycle Riders

Likely to one day be considered among Indian's best models, the Roadmaster's 116 cc V-twin engine puts out 126 ft-lbs of torque, pushing the 909-pound bike and riders smoothly through traffic, and the 6-speed transmission makes hill climbing effortless and highway cruising efficient. The Limited version gets 43 mpg, and the presence of a 5.5-gallon tank means you can go more than 230 miles between fill-ups. Limited and Dark Horse trim models get heated and cooled seats for both riders, which are controlled via the 7-inch Ride Command infotainment screen. That panel also controls the navigation and Apple CarPlay-enabled audio systems. The standard stereo setup provides 200 watts of speakers in the fairing and trunk, but a 600-watt Powerband system can be added as an option.

There's a USB port in the fairing, and 5-amp cigarette lighter outlets in the right saddlebag and trunk for additional charging capability. Cruise control and live tire pressure monitors help smooth out the ride, and anti-lock brakes are standard. The trunk and saddlebags can be locked and unlocked remotely; together they keep more than 36 gallons of gear safe from the elements and theft. The windshield can be raised or lowered with the push of a button, and riders can select from Tour, Standard, or Sport modes. The rear cylinder also shuts down when its power isn't needed, reducing excess heat. For pillion riders, a backrest and headrest are available as add-ons.