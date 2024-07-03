2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Vs. Road Glide: What Are The Differences?

Every year brings a vast assortment of new models of just about anything you can think of from just as many brands — including motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson. Though sometimes, this can result in confusingly similar releases that may leave people scratching their heads as to what makes one better, worse, or just different than the other.

So to answer the question in the headline for this article, let's take a look at the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide and its sibling, the 2024 Road Glide. At first glance there's not a whole lot setting the two apart. Even rapidly switching back-and-forth between the official photos of the bikes in profile doesn't offer much help — it just looks like the front section and handlebars are shaped differently. They also have a couple of different color options.

With all of that said there are indeed a few things that make the Street Glide versus Road Glide question worth asking. Just know that most of the differences are going to come down to personal preference.