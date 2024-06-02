Do You Need Motorcycle Fairings? Pros And Cons Explained

The primary purpose of a fairing is to cut aerodynamic drag, which is the resistance your bike faces due to the air when you're in motion. The amount of resistance you face will only increase as you ride faster, and this increased drag causes your engine to work harder to maintain the same speed. At high speeds, this can have a serious effect on your motorcycle's fuel efficiency.

Aerodynamic drag increases when there is more surface area. That's why naked bikes that don't have a streamlined design and body panels to smooth out the airflow face more drag. Additionally, if you end up wearing riding gear and accessories, those pieces of gear add to the surface area, making it all the more difficult for you to maintain your speed against the increasing wind resistance.

It makes sense that if you expect to ride your motorbike at high speeds over long distances on a regular basis, it's best to purchase a fully-faired motorcycle. The fairing will create a more sleek frontal area that will allow the air to flow over and around your motorcycle more smoothly. This reduces the overall drag on your motorcycle and improves your fuel efficiency.

When you're riding in an urban area at lower speeds, there isn't much drag to begin with, so a fairing won't really help improve your fuel efficiency.