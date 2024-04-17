2025 Indian Scout First Look: New Gateway To Cruiser Life Comes With Style And Stalls

The last portion of our first day of riding took us down Highway 1 overlooking the Pacific Ocean, toward Santa Cruz. Here I thoroughly appreciated my final bike of the day, a fully kitted 2025 Super Scout–the modern-day update to one of Indian's most iconic classics–complete with a tall windscreen and dual saddlebags. The windscreen, especially, kept me in relative comfort as our speeds started creeping up toward and past 80 miles an hour through a fairly stiff crosswind. Here, too, I swiped into Sport mode just for the improved responsiveness given the aerodynamic disadvantage (and my own predilections for riding quicker than, perhaps, our group leader preferred).

The Super also gets taller tires on wire wheels, and after the stiff Bobber, returning back to the Scout's full suspension travel felt noticeably more compliant. The revised two-up seat provided a bit more support for my spine, too, while the long handlebars kept my elbows nearer to my body. In style terms, the Super splits the difference between Classic and Bobber, with plenty of chrome and the longer rear fender but a chopped front. Still, the overall aesthetic definitely leans toward traditional touring thanks to the windscreen and saddlebags.

Meanwhile, the Super also comes only equipped with the Limited + Tech package, which means a push-start button, the digital touchscreen, and configurable accessory buttons on the tank console at the starting price of $16,499. Indian had warned us to expect a pre-production bug that causes the Ride Command digital gauges to take a while to fire up after pushing the start button, but my Super's gauges also froze repeatedly while underway. Hopefully, the system can iron out any glitches before customer deliveries begin, but it is based on Polaris tech, after all. And for such bigger saddlebags, made possible by the redesigned exhaust, locking capabilities and assurances better than just "weather resistant" might be nice...