2025 Honda Gold Wing Review: An 1,100-Mile Road Trip Spills Every Secret

Recently, Honda invited me out to ride the new CB 750 Hornet and CB 1000 Hornet SP and they even offered to pay for a flight. I said "Thanks, but no thanks" to the plane ticket and asked for the keys to a Gold Wing instead. The Gold Wing is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary and the 2025 model got some updates worth noting: why not make the trip on two wheels?

For the 2025 Gold Wing, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now able to be connected wirelessly, but that does come with the elimination of Honda's native navigation system. There are also some new colors added to the lineup, a new start-up animation for the on-board screen, and special anniversary badging.

Honda was happy to hand over the keys to a new Gold Wing and I even got to pick the color; I went with Bordeaux Red. After a day to familiarize myself with the big touring bike, I left Los Angeles, headed for northern California to ride the Hornet twins with one of the most iconic bikes of all time as my transport. The ride from my front door to California's state capital is 380 miles but I threw in detours through winding mountain roads, past lakes and rivers, and I even stopped to camp on my way home.