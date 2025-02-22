2025 Honda Gold Wing: A Look At All Trim Levels, Features, And Price

Honda is celebrating the Gold Wing's 50th anniversary this year. Yep, you read that right — five decades of production for a single nameplate. The Gold Wing offers a premium experience to riders who'd like to spend their summers on long road trips, traversing America's open highways and scenic mountain roads — and it's done so since the mid 1970s. 50 years is a long time for any vehicle to maintain production, but for a motorcycle, it's particularly noteworthy.

While there's a lot that carries over to the 2025 Gold Wing (the engine, frame, and fairings are all the same), there are also several features that have been updated for the 50th anniversary. For starters, there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trim levels — upgraded from the wired-only system available on last year's model. New logos to commemorate the 50th anniversary have been added, including unique logos for the saddlebags and side fairings.

New 2025 Gold Wing models also get a series of fresh paint colors: Bordeaux Red, Eternal Gold, Light Silver, and Matte Black — all of which come in a metallic finish except for the Eternal Gold models. There are also some fun little gifts that come with the Red, Gold and Black versions of the Gold Wing: a coffee-table book about the Gold Wing and a small, double-sided 3D model that features the original 1975 Gold Wing and this year's 2025 model.

