2025 Honda Gold Wing: A Look At All Trim Levels, Features, And Price
Honda is celebrating the Gold Wing's 50th anniversary this year. Yep, you read that right — five decades of production for a single nameplate. The Gold Wing offers a premium experience to riders who'd like to spend their summers on long road trips, traversing America's open highways and scenic mountain roads — and it's done so since the mid 1970s. 50 years is a long time for any vehicle to maintain production, but for a motorcycle, it's particularly noteworthy.
While there's a lot that carries over to the 2025 Gold Wing (the engine, frame, and fairings are all the same), there are also several features that have been updated for the 50th anniversary. For starters, there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trim levels — upgraded from the wired-only system available on last year's model. New logos to commemorate the 50th anniversary have been added, including unique logos for the saddlebags and side fairings.
New 2025 Gold Wing models also get a series of fresh paint colors: Bordeaux Red, Eternal Gold, Light Silver, and Matte Black — all of which come in a metallic finish except for the Eternal Gold models. There are also some fun little gifts that come with the Red, Gold and Black versions of the Gold Wing: a coffee-table book about the Gold Wing and a small, double-sided 3D model that features the original 1975 Gold Wing and this year's 2025 model.
Trim levels and pricing
There are several available versions of the Gold Wing depending on how you break things down, but it starts with the two main trim levels: the standard Gold Wing and the Gold Wing Tour. The standard Gold Wing (called the 50th Anniversary for this year) has an MSRP of $25,975 (including the $775 destination fee). Add Honda's automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT) and the price goes up by $1,000. The standard Gold Wing has side storage, but no top case. The base Gold Wing Tour gets the top case and has a starting price of $29,475. From there, the 50th Anniversary edition of the Gold Wing Tour will cost you $500 more — $29,975. A Gold Wing Tour with the DCT will cost you $30,475.
The top level trim uses the Tour model as a base and offers an airbag for additional safety — it's exclusively paired with the DCT. It's only available in the 50th Anniversary trim this year, and it's aptly named the Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT 50th Anniversary. It has an MSRP of $34,275. Honda has been using an airbag on Gold Wing motorcycles for nearly 20 years – they were the first to introduce the cutting edge tech back in 2006. The Gold Wing's current airbag system uses acceleration sensors to deploy the airbag in the event of a crash. According to Honda, the airbag can slow the rider's momentum if they're thrown forward.
How about features and accessories?
The Gold Wing is a massive cruiser motorcycle, equipped with all sorts of modern technology and powered by a big, unorthodox engine (more on that in a bit). Honda classifies it as a luxury motorcycle, and with all it offers, we're inclined to agree. LED lights are standard, as are heated grips and cruise control. Heated seats are also available on upper trim levels — an excellent feature if you plan on riding a lot during the winter months.
The Gold Wing retains an analog speedometer, but it also gets a 7-inch infotainment screen that can display navigation and smartphone functions. Unfortunately, the Gold Wing isn't available with adaptive cruise control, a feature that some other bikes have started to adopt. Two different versions of the Gold Wing's stereo are available — one with two speakers on standard models, and another with four speakers on upper trims.
Like any true luxury item, the Gold Wing is available with a number of customization options directly from the factory. Aside from the various trim levels you can choose from, there are also accessories like air deflectors, custom seats, and wide foot pegs for added passenger comfort. Riding the Gold Wing long distances with a passenger is a reality for many owners, so there are lots of potential owners who might be willing to pay the extra $214.15 for those wide rear pegs (no matter how strange it might seem to sport bike riders).
What's powering the Gold Wing?
The Gold Wing is powered by a massive 1,833cc horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. That's nearly double the size of the engine in its screaming sportbike, the 2025 CBR1000RR. In an era where four-cylinder superbikes like the R1 are being discontinued in favor of three-cylinder bikes like the Yamaha R9, it's impressive that Honda is able to maintain production of their big six-cylinder motorcycle engine.
The six-cylinder is paired either with a six-speed manual transmission (with a reverse gear for backing the big bike up) or Honda's seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT). Big 320-millimeter front brakes and 316-millimeter rear rotors provide the stopping power, along with standard anti-lock braking (ABS) with settings that are linked to the unique riding modes.
With the big engine, it's no surprise that the Gold Wing is a heavy bike. Curb weight, depending on the trim level, is between 802 and 856 pounds. Keeping that mass in line are a set of Showa shock absorbers, with 4.3 inches of travel in the front and 4.1 inches of travel in the rear. Despite the Gold Wing's significant size, it has a pretty approachable seat height of just 29.3 inches. A 5.5-gallon fuel tank should be enough for most long-distance road trips, provided you aren't going wide-open-throttle at every chance you get. If you're looking for other big, luxury bikes that have a similar open-road cruiser vibe, we recommend checking out the BMW K 1600 GT.