Everything Honda Motorcycle Fans Should Know About The First Gold Wing

The 1975 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing combined a touring bike with the enhanced performance of a 70s superbike to the delight of riders and enthusiasts on its debut. Under the direction of Toshio Nozue, this motorcycle saw many changes and had to overcome several obstacles during its creation.

Featuring a 999cc engine, the first Gold Wing could reach speeds of up to 129mph and achieve a quarter-mile in 12.92 seconds. But stats alone don't tell the whole story, as this bike not only performs well but also showcases some creative engineering, setting it apart from other models.

Honda aimed to set a new standard back in 1974, looking to shake up the industry with design innovation. The fact that American Honda has announced the return of both the Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour in 2024 strongly indicates how popular and influential the model has become. In addition to the Gold Wing, there are other great choices for the best motorcycles for long-distance riding among touring enthusiasts.