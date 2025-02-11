6 Motorcycle Brands With The Best Tech

Tech has been edging its way into the motorcycle industry for over a decade now. There was a time not so long ago when the most complicated piece of computerized technology on a bike was its digital display, but that time has passed. There are a few smaller manufacturers out there that might prefer to stick to analog as much as possible, but it seems that the majority of major manufacturers have embraced the added functionality that comes with computer-powered add-ons. You can purchase some great gadgets for motorcycle riders from third parties, but many bikes come stock with these features baked in. GPS navigation, Bluetooth smart device connectivity, and lap tracking can all add to a rider's interface. Meanwhile, internal processing units can control all kinds of things like balance, fuel, acceleration, deceleration, traction, suspension, and more. That's not even touching on the tech that goes into alternative fuel sources. Lithium-ion-powered EVs and hybrid models are becoming more advanced all the time.

I've been riding motorcycles for sixteen years and I've watched as many technological evolutions have made their appearance. Some have been short lived, while others have stood the test of time and gone on to become industry standards, but there are always a few brands who are always on the cutting edge. Those who are thinking about getting a bike and are interested in that sort of thing might be interested in learning which manufacturers have the best and most innovative tech on the market. Some of these companies may excel in different kinds of technological features than others, but all of them are at the forefront of their field.