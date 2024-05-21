Self-Balancing Motorcycles: How They Work (And Can You Actually Buy One?)

If you've ever been behind the handlebars of a motorcycle, you know that some balance is required. At higher speeds, you can cruise along and let the bike's centrifugal force keep you upright. The moment you slow down to a crawl, though, you'll at some point have to put a foot on the ground to stabilize. In 2017, Honda introduced an idea that could one day change that by revealing a new concept that could revolutionize the industry.

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Honda pulled back the curtain on its "Riding Assist Technology." The demonstration showed a rider standing tall on a Honda bike, both feet on the foot pegs, and arms fully stretched while Honda's Rider Assist Technology kept the bike from tipping over.

The prototype borrowed from Honda's UNI-CUB personal mobility device. Skirting some of the heavier technology that other self-balancing motorcycle concepts used, the Honda Riding Assist Motorcycle keeps itself upright without gyroscopes. It was impressive to see in 2017 and remains so years later. However, since CES 2017, other manufacturers have stepped forward with their own self-balancing motorcycle concepts, each one tweaking how they keep rides from toppling over.