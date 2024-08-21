Just like with cars and trucks, electric versions of motorcycles have caught on in a big way. In addition to savings on gasoline, an electric motorcycle offers sleek styling and, of course, a fun ride. Surprisingly, many of the big e-motorcycle manufacturers aren't names you'll recognize, and it turns out there are a lot of them.

While only 15 electric motorcycle brands are considered "major" based on their market shares as noted by Global Market Insights, there are other brands worth mentioning. It seems like new e-motorcycle companies crop up all the time — and some fail just as fast — so it's hard to round up every niche motorcycle manufacturer. Yet there are enough to fill a very long list.

E-motorcycles do have some disadvantages — they can be heavier and harder to work on than gas models — but it's worth knowing who's who when it comes to existing and emerging brands. Your favorite motorcycle manufacturer might already have an e-motorcycle in its lineup, but if not, there are plenty of other options to explore. Here is every major electric and hybrid motorcycle brand on the market today, and a brief rundown of their main available models.

