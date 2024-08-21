Every Major Electric (And Hybrid) Motorcycle Brand On The Market Today
Just like with cars and trucks, electric versions of motorcycles have caught on in a big way. In addition to savings on gasoline, an electric motorcycle offers sleek styling and, of course, a fun ride. Surprisingly, many of the big e-motorcycle manufacturers aren't names you'll recognize, and it turns out there are a lot of them.
While only 15 electric motorcycle brands are considered "major" based on their market shares as noted by Global Market Insights, there are other brands worth mentioning. It seems like new e-motorcycle companies crop up all the time — and some fail just as fast — so it's hard to round up every niche motorcycle manufacturer. Yet there are enough to fill a very long list.
E-motorcycles do have some disadvantages — they can be heavier and harder to work on than gas models — but it's worth knowing who's who when it comes to existing and emerging brands. Your favorite motorcycle manufacturer might already have an e-motorcycle in its lineup, but if not, there are plenty of other options to explore. Here is every major electric and hybrid motorcycle brand on the market today, and a brief rundown of their main available models.
Arc Vector
Arc Vector is a U.K.-based motorcycle company that claims its fully electric motorcycle is one-of-a-kind. The focus with Arc Vector is on technology and experience, and it seems the company hasn't disappointed yet. Actor Ryan Reynolds helped promote Arc Vector's custom motorcycles, which no doubt helped with advertising.
Arc Vector also promises that its bikes are ethically made (hand-crafted, in fact) and that it uses sustainable sources for materials. The one drawback is that Arc Vector appears to only offer custom-made bikes, which means the price point isn't necessarily feasible for most riders. However, perks include super-fast charging (40 minutes) and a nearly 140-mile range per charge.
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad isn't a surprising name in the e-motorcycle game, but fans of gas-powered BMWs might be surprised by the design of BMW's e-motorcycles. The CE 04 model is technically a scooter, while the CE 02 is a bare-bones looking bike that BMW compares to an electric moped, pedelec, and electric scooter.
The CE 02 is on the lower end of e-motorcycle capabilities, with a 59-mile range and a three-hour charging time. The base model will cost you about $7,599. BMW also has other electric motorcycles in the works, with some advertised as production-only models. In time, we're hoping for a more expanded range of electric motorcycles with more traditional BMW Motorrad styling.
Brutus Electric Motorcycle
Brutus Electric Motorcycle has multiple electric models ranging from a club racing bike to a street model reminiscent of a Harley-Davidson. Basically, if you're looking for choices, Brutus might be a good place to start.
You can't buy the sport bike-inspired Brutus V2 Rocket just yet (though you can reserve one), and Brutus doesn't give a ton of information about the bike's charging time or range. However, it does note that the V2 Rocket can achieve 130 hp. The saddlebag-toting full-size Brutus V9 offers 88 hp but again, no information is available about its particular specs, and you can't buy one off the line.
The Brutus 2 and Brutus 2 Cafe are similarly vague, with no horsepower specs or charging information.
Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
Electric motorcycles are generally more expensive than gas ones, but Curtiss Motorcycle Co. takes it up a notch. The company's bespoke bikes — Curtiss calls them "heirloom, luxury electric motorcycles" — cost over a 100 grand. The entry-level Curtiss 1 Purist Edition has a price tag of $100,000 and sure looks like something you'd park in a fine art museum.
With another $50,000, you can spring for the Curtiss 1 GT edition, which has "Grand Prix-inspired, timeless, aerodynamic" styling. If your budget isn't quite as bold as Curtiss' style, you might consider the Core 60, a speedster set to release in late 2026 that starts at $66,000.
Damon
Damon has two electric motorcycles, the HyperSport and HyperFighter, and both sport motorcycles don't have that distinct battery-powered look. The HyperSport has a top speed of 200 mph with 200 horsepower and a top range of 200 miles. The HyperFighter only tops out at 170 mph and a 146-mile range but has the same horsepower.
Damon claims you can charge to 132 miles in just half an hour, which is one of the fastest charging times of all the major brands. Price-wise, these might be some of the more affordable higher-range bikes. Damon's e-motorcycles start at $23,000 for the HyperSport SE and $22,000 for the HyperFighter Unlimited 15.
Emflux Motors
While Emflux Motors has a photo of an e-motorcycle on its website, it's unclear where you can get one — apparently you can get spot welders and EV motors from the company, too. Thus, it's hard to pin down information on the Emflux One. According to Motorwatt, sales were slated to start in 2023, but with no U.S. listing page for the Emflux One (the company is Indian), it might not be available in the United States.
From what Motorwatt had to say, the Emflux One has a range of about 124 miles with 80 hp, and it charges to 80 percent in around 36 minutes. If you're outside India, however, you probably won't be able to buy one at the quoted price of $7,400.
Energica Motor
Energica Motor manufactures multiple electric motorcycles and could be an excellent choice if you're looking for more traditional styling on a touring or sport bike. Plus, Energica claims that its Experia (a "Green Tourer") has the highest battery capacity of any electric motorcycle. A 160-mile range and 80 hp aren't bad specs on the $23,750 Experia, and you can get an 80 percent charge in 40 minutes.
Other models — all sport — include the $23,800 Eva Ribelle with 147 hp and 160-mile range, the $25,600 Ego Plus with the same specs, and the EsseEsse9+ with 107 hp and the same 160-mile range starting at $22,850.
Evoke Motorcycles
Evoke Motorcycles made what it calls the world's first electric power cruiser with its 6061 GT e-motorcycle, but the company didn't stop there. It also manufactures urban and off-road electric motorcycles. A top speed of 140 mph and a 307-mile range are competitive specs, but the price point of $29,995 MSRP might not delight all potential riders.
The Urban Classic's price point is more palatable for entry-level e-motorcycle enthusiasts; $9,895 gets you a 109-mile range and top speeds of 87 mph. There's also the Urban S, with the same range and top speed, at a similar price point of $9,495. If you're after a dirtbike, the AmpX, is one of the few off-road electric motorcycles we've found — though it will cost you around $8,580.
Fuell Fllow
Fuell's battery-powered motorcycle might be the most futuristic looking of all the major electric motorcycle brands. Dare we say, it almost resembles a Tesla in its styling, but that's not surprising since this is a Buell offshoot brand.
With a range of over 150 miles, the Fllow can get the job done — and it can fully recharge in 30 minutes. The lower horsepower (47 hp) might give some riders pause, but the fact that the Fuell Fllow can be upgraded later gives peace of mind; the battery pack, rear motor, and charging socket are upgradeable. Plus, the Fllow starts at $10,495, making its price competitive, too.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson earned a spot on Global Market Insights' list of major e-motorcycle brands, but it shares that spotlight with LiveWire, a standalone motorcycle brand. Currently, Harley-Davidson sells the Livewire One and S2 Del Mar, neither of which has the classic Harley styling. Instead, these bikes carve a design path of their own.
Harley-Davidson's Livewire One starts at $22,799 and offers a combined range of 95 miles, fast-charging in one hour, and 100 hp. The S2 Del Mar starts at $15,499, has a range of 86 miles, and takes 78 minutes for fast-charging (not at empty).
Honda
While other motorcycle manufacturers went big with brand-new electric models, Honda has been more conservative in its electric offerings. To date, Honda has released a lineup of scooter/moped models and one electric dirt bike. Unfortunately, the CR Electric Proto motorcycle is only a competition bike and not in full production yet.
Given that tidbit, it's unclear why Honda is considered one of the major electric motorcycle brands on the market. Maybe the hope is that given Honda's history with hybrid and electric cars and mopeds, it might venture into street bikes soon — especially as the competition ramps up.
Italian Volt
Italian Volt's Lacama is one of the fastest e-motorcycles on the market — at around 142 mph — but there are few details direct from Italian Volt about either the Lacama Biposto or Lacama Monoposto's specifications.
Both bikes start at around $34,700 and offer far more color and seat customizations than any other electric bike, so personalization might be one of the biggest perks after speed. Italian Volt does say these bikes are for riders who "want to show off their forward thinking," and you can do so with your wallet.
Kawasaki
One of the first big-name motorcycle companies to make a splash in the e-motorcycle world, Kawasaki makes two purely electric bikes on the market in 2024. However, the brand also offers two hybrid bikes. Unsurprisingly, Kawasaki started its electrification with the Ninja; the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid both start at $12,499 and share similar specs.
Kawasaki doesn't clearly state its mileage or range specs on the Ninja hybrids, but the Ninja e-1 ABS electric motorcycle has a range of about 41 miles and charges in 3.7 hours. It costs around $7,899. The Z e-1 ABS is a fully electric streetfighter with the same mileage specs but very different styling than the Ninja. The Z e-1 ABS starts at $7,599.
Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycle currently has three electric motorcycles on the market, and they don't look much different than gas-powered sport bikes, which might be a selling point for some riders. According to the manufacturer, all Lightning e-motorcycles can charge from 20 to 90 percent in 12 minutes flat.
Lightning's Strike R has a range of 293 miles, offers 180 hp, and starts at $26,998. The Strike C has a range of 255 miles, offers 142 horsepower, and the 2024 model is already sold out (Lightning states no price on the product page). The LS-218 has a 188-mile range, 244 hp, and begins at $38,988.
LiveWire
LiveWire has its own electric motorcycle models on its website, but the brand also collaborates with the likes of Harley-Davidson. In addition to the two bikes Harley also sells (the LiveWire One and S2 Del Mar), LiveWire also sells an S2 Mulholland and an S2 Del Mar LE.
LiveWire motorcycles have a range of 70 to 150 miles, which is a large gap between models. The LiveWire One and S2 Del Mar have the same pricing and specs as Harley-Davidson's listings, while the S2 Mulholland starts at $15,999 and includes specs like a charging time of 78 minutes, 91-mile range, and 84 hp. The S2 Del Mar LE is the production edition of the bike, but LiveWire is selling those, too, since the Launch Edition sold out.
Onyx
Technically, Onyx went out of business in March 2024, but it seems that the company's electric motorbikes are still on the market. Rev Rides lists the Onyx RCR Dirt, Onyx RCR Street, and Onyx CTY2 electric motorbikes, though all seem to be sold out on that particular retailer.
It may be possible to track down a used Onyx bike, but keep in mind that these are technically more bicycle than motorcycle, even if they look like motorcycles at first glance.
Ryvid
Ryvid is one of the newest electric motorcycle brands and is based in California. The brand currently offers two models — Anthem and Outset — at relatively affordable prices. You can snag an Anthem (Ryvid calls this an urban commute bike) for $6,495 or an Outset (Ryvid says it's for multi-road adventure) for $5,995.
An Anthem gets up to 75 miles per charge, while the Outset gets around 70, but both have a top speed of 75 mph and offer 20 hp. A full charge on either bike takes less than two hours on 220V, and multiple colorways let you customize your bike.
Savic Motorcycles
Savic Motorcycles is an Australian company with unique-looking electric motorcycles. Its flagship C-Series claims to be lean and adaptable, and it comes in two different variants.
At a price point of $19,990, the C-Series Delta delivers 54 hp with a range of around 94 miles, which isn't exactly competitive. Styling might be the primary perk here, but the Alpha version offers higher specs — around 80 hp — at a higher price point ($26,990). The Delta takes almost four hours to charge, while the Alpha takes 4.5.
Suzuki
Interestingly, Suzuki is another big-name brand to be credited with holding a chunk of the electric motorcycle market share, despite not launching its electric dirt bike yet — it's rumored to debut in 2025. To date, it doesn't seem that Suzuki is even working on a street bike, instead focusing on a motocrosser to compete with Honda's competition model.
Suzuki apparently has plans to manufacture a total of eight electric motorcycles by 2030, but it's not yet clear what those models might be or what the price points are.
Tacita Motorcycles
Tacita Motorcycles hasn't expanded to North America just yet (its website says that's coming soon) but it has electric motorcycles in Europe and elsewhere already. That's good news for both motocrossers and urban riders, as Tacita has three off-road bikes (T-Race Motard, T-Race Motorally, and T-Race Enduro) plus two street bikes (T-Cruise Turismo and T-Cruise Urban), and the soon-to-be-released Discanto.
Tacita isn't upfront about its bikes' specs on its website, and odds are, the specifications for U.S. models of any of these bikes will differ significantly from the European options.
Tarform
Tarform has two futuristic e-motorcycles on the market; the Brooklyn-made Luna is the company's flagship model, and the Vera is a production model with a new version coming in 2025. Tarform has received support from the likes of Disney actor Jeff Goldblum and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, but these aren't exactly luxury bikes.
The Luna has a range of 100 city miles (combined city/highway is not specified), offers 75 hp, and has a top speed of 120 mph. Two Luna options (Racer and Scramble) both start at $33,300. The Vera has a similar range but hits a top speed of over 85 mph, with a base price of $16,000.
Ultraviolette
Ultraviolette is an Indian company that manufactures what it calls the "most awarded" electric motorcycle of 2024. The F77 Mach 2 starts at around $3,500 (₹ 2,99,000) but it's unclear how pricing may vary depending on the buyer's region.
A range of 131 miles is nothing to scoff at on the F77 Mach 2, but the Mach 2 Recon bumps it up to 200 miles. Both have a max speed of around 96 mph, but the Recon has a higher battery capacity and takes longer to charge (2.5 hours versus 1.5 hours on the Mach 2), which is understandable.
Verge
Verge has three electric motorcycles on the market; TS Pro, TS Ultra, and California Edition. All three have a combined mileage range of about 119 miles, and the TS Pro can recharge to 80 percent in about 35 minutes. A top speed of 124 mph is impressive, but it will cost you — the TS Pro starts at $29,900.
A standard TS starts at $26,900 while a TS Ultra starts at $44,900. The California Edition has not yet been released, but its retail price begins at $30,900.
Voxan
Voxan makes the fastest electric motorcycle in the world, which tops out at 292 mph. Obviously, this is not a consumer-rated bike, but it's still impressive. If you have a need for speed but aren't a competitive motorcycle racer, the runner-up awards for top speed on an electric bike go to Lightning, Damon, Energica, and Italian Volt motorcycles, with the Italian Volt Lacama being the "slowest" of the group.
Zero Motorcycles
Zero Motorcycles claims it has created the "leading electric experience" that's sure to impress riders. With three lines of electric motorcycles — S, DS, and FX — it does seem like there's something for everyone.
An S-line motorcycle offers a range of up to 171 miles with a max charging time of 1.3 hours and a top speed of 124 mph. A DS-line bike can range up to 179 miles, charge in one hour, or hit a top speed of 112 mph. The FX line is understandably lesser-equipped, with the dirt bike models topping out at 85 mph with a range of 105 miles and a 1.3-hour charging time.