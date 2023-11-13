How Far Can You Go On A LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Before Needing To Recharge?

LiveWire started life as a division of the popular motorcycle company Harley-Davidson, which spun the segment out into its own standalone company in late 2022. The LiveWire ONE model kicked off the independent company's motorcycle lineup and was later joined by the LiveWire Del Mar (and its LE variant), giving consumers a couple of options that differ from each other in several notable ways — all while sharing the same fully electric underpinnings that make these bikes more appealing to some consumers.

Range anxiety continues to play a role in whether someone upgrades from a gas-powered vehicle to something that runs silently and packs a battery, and motorcycles are no exception. It takes only a few minutes to refill a motorcycle's gas tank, plus it's easy to carry a spare bottle of fuel on the bike for emergencies. In comparison, electric motorcycles can take anywhere from an hour to several hours to charge, depending on the charger used and the battery's size. Even when fully charged, electric bikes also offer a lower range than their gas-powered counterparts. What can prospective LiveWire buyers expect?