All About Ryvid: One Of America's Newest Electric Motorcycle Makers

The shift from lots full of gas-powered vehicles to a focus on electric has brought new players to the automotive industry. While carmaker names like Rivian and the now-defunct Fisker hit the market pre-2010, attempting to serve as pioneers for the newer consumer vehicle technology, there's still an EV revolution looming. Motorcyclists are seeing the same push to go electric, and in 2022, were introduced to Ryvid, a California-based manufacturer looking to bring innovation to a space that's expected to grow significantly in the next decade.

Behind the brand is a team of innovators looking to make significant waves in the electric motorcycle market, though, according to CEO Dong Tran, you'd be remiss to call it a motorcycle company. Self-described as a light mobility company, Ryvid was "formed by a mission to enable more sustainable and enjoyable personal mobility." Per the official website, even its name is all about emotion as a "merging of rhythm and avid."

Though Ryvid has yet to release a motorcycle to retail, the company is in the midst of completing its San Bernadino factory and completing its first ride, the Ryvid Anthem. In the meantime, it's worth getting to know who's behind these electric motorcycles and why it's worth looking into the brand.