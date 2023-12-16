How Ryan Reynolds' Social Media Posts Helped This Motorcycle Company Achieve Next Level Popularity

In our ever-evolving social media landscape, celebrities who can leverage millions of followers have become essential marketing tools for brands and products worldwide. This is true in almost every industry, but it makes a big difference for emerging brands with smaller potential customer pools, like electric vehicles.

In the best cases, these posts aren't even paid endorsements — just a person who really enjoys a product or service. One such example is when Ryan Reynolds shared his experiences with a custom-made electric motorcycle called an Arc Vector. This caused the relatively unknown EV motorcycle brand Arc Vehicles to explode in popularity.

Though probably known best for his roles in "Deadpool" and a multitude of other TV shows and movies spanning back to the 1990s, Ryan Reynolds is a motorcycle enthusiast, and his opinion matters a lot more than others when it comes to bikes. In addition to Reynolds being a known luxury vehicle owner and motorcycle lover, he was also a partial owner of Mint Mobile, which sold to T-Mobile in 2023 for $1.35 billion.