Why Are Arch Motorcycles So Expensive?

The primary reason that Arch motorcycles are so much more expensive than most other bikes is that unlike generic motorcycles you can buy anywhere, all Arch motorcycles are one hundred percent bespoke. When you order an Arch motorcycle, you don't just sit back and wait for it to be delivered to you, you need to put in the work alongside all of the designers and craftspeople.

According to Arch's website, every new Arch bike owner is involved in the creative process from the very beginning, consulting with the designers on how they want their new ride to look and feel. This includes sitting on model bikes to tailor the ergonomics to your personal frame and silhouette, selecting custom colors, graphics, engravings, and other fine details, and sitting in on the creation of a 3D virtual mockup of the finished product.

Once the consultation process is finished, Arch's craftspeople get to work on bringing your vision to life. Because your bike is bespoke, they need to both source specific, occasionally obscure parts from suppliers around the world, as well as modify existing parts and frames, all to bring it precisely in line with your vision. Obviously, sourcing the finest parts in the most minute dimensions is an extraordinarily expensive and time-consuming process.

So, Arch bikes are so expensive because they're less like bikes and more like rolling works of art. Nobody ever said commissioning fine art was cheap, but the results surely speak for themselves.