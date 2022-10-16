Keanu Reeves' Newest Arch 1s Motorcycle Is A Sporty, Race Inspired Cruiser
Arch Motorcycle, a Los Angeles-based custom motorbike company co-founded by Keanu Reeves, has revealed its second production two-wheeler, the Arch 1s. Described as a cruiser with sports bike genes "that defies industry categorization," the latest Arch offering goes a tad aggressive in the aesthetic department, at least when compared to Arch's first bike, the KRGT-1.
The Arch 1s goes for a more forward-leaning driving posture with rear-mounted pedals for controls and tail styling reminiscent of the grossly-overpowered MTT 420RR Turbine superbike. Arch Motorcycle won't say how much horsepower the 1s model can muster, but there is still enough power courtesy of a beefy engine. Powering the bike is an S&S V-Twin fuel-injected engine that pushes a massive 2,032cc, while the rear wheel can handle a peak torque of 121.77 lb-ft.
The torque figures don't really beat the likes of Triumph Rocket III, but still fall in the same ballpark as sporty speed demons like the acclaimed Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Arch pairs that powerful twin-engine architecture with a custom exhaust system, while the fuel tank is married to an integrated air intake vent on the side and a filtration system. Access to the fuel tank is hidden behind a cool hinged aluminum panel that swings open like a spaceship-inspired door.
The Arch 1s motorcycle is elegant and expensive
Notably, the 1s is also the first vehicle from Arch to feature a single-side swingarm. The Arch 1s borrows its design genes from its Method 143 sibling. The latter made an appearance in the initially-bad-now-good video game "Cyberpunk 2077," which also had Reeves playing a character named Johnny Silverhand with a love for raising hell. There is plenty of carbon fiber detailing and the raw look of machine-billet aluminum connected to a steel mainframe. The Arch 1s offers a six-speed drivetrain linked to a tubular steel frame and an Arch-tuned Ohlins suspension system.
The Arch 1s looks like a one-of-a-kind motorcycle that will appeal to both cruiser stans as well as sports bike fans. However, owning one won't exactly be forgiving on your wallet. Arch is currently accepting orders for the model 1s at a cool $128,000 a pop and there is no guarantee that your unit will be personally tested or autographed by Reeves, the internet's favorite good human being. The only consolation — and something that Arch Motorcycle takes a lot of pride in — is that each 1s motorcycle will be custom-designed to the buyer's specifications and ride requirements.