Keanu Reeves' Newest Arch 1s Motorcycle Is A Sporty, Race Inspired Cruiser

Arch Motorcycle, a Los Angeles-based custom motorbike company co-founded by Keanu Reeves, has revealed its second production two-wheeler, the Arch 1s. Described as a cruiser with sports bike genes "that defies industry categorization," the latest Arch offering goes a tad aggressive in the aesthetic department, at least when compared to Arch's first bike, the KRGT-1.

The Arch 1s goes for a more forward-leaning driving posture with rear-mounted pedals for controls and tail styling reminiscent of the grossly-overpowered MTT 420RR Turbine superbike. Arch Motorcycle won't say how much horsepower the 1s model can muster, but there is still enough power courtesy of a beefy engine. Powering the bike is an S&S V-Twin fuel-injected engine that pushes a massive 2,032cc, while the rear wheel can handle a peak torque of 121.77 lb-ft.

Arch Motorcycle

The torque figures don't really beat the likes of Triumph Rocket III, but still fall in the same ballpark as sporty speed demons like the acclaimed Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Arch pairs that powerful twin-engine architecture with a custom exhaust system, while the fuel tank is married to an integrated air intake vent on the side and a filtration system. Access to the fuel tank is hidden behind a cool hinged aluminum panel that swings open like a spaceship-inspired door.