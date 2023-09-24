How Keanu Reeves Started Arch Motorcycle
In the world of Hollywood superstars, Keanu Reeves is something of a breath of fresh air. Rather than become embroiled in the life of enormous egos and unfortunate tabloid headlines, he's remained grounded and humble. The moment he charmed the E3 2019 crowd with his "YOU'RE breathtaking! You're all breathtaking!" is the stuff of Reeves' legend. It's his relatability that makes him so appealing.
Reeves may have a net worth of approximately $380 million, but his love of fast, stylish vehicles will resonate with many of us. Reeves' wealth, humble or not, gives him the means to do something about it and pursue that passion to the utmost. His project, Arch Motorcycle, is a perfect example of this.
Here's a closer look at how Reeves got started with Arch Motorcycle and just how long he's been such an advocate for all things two-wheeled and powerful. The man who brought John Wick to life was always going to have a flair for the extraordinary in the vehicle arena, but it's a testament to how unique Reeves is himself (he has his own impressive collection of motorcycles) that he was able to make a success out of the concept.
Reeves was bitten by the motorcycle bug at a very young age
It's almost a prerequisite for an action star to engage in high-speed chases involving some high-speed and stylish vehicles. Throughout the John Wick and The Matrix movies, Keanu Reeves certainly got to indulge in his share of just that. For him, though, this must have been a particular joy, as he's been enthralled by motorcycles for much of his life.
In a segment of GQ's Collected series in 2019, he said, "Where I grew up in Toronto, every summer, motorcycle gangs would come into a place called Yorkville." Reeves, at the tender age of 10, was enchanted by the riders and, far more importantly, their magnificent machines. He notes that he bought his first motorcycle in around 1987, and it was quickly joined by another, a particularly beloved bike of his: A Norton Commando 850 MK2A. Speaking very passionately of the bike and the brand ("I grew up just really loving Norton's... the upswept pipe"), Reeves makes it clear that he truly cares, and has always cared, about bikes.
It seems, then, that this was exactly what made the difference and convinced his eventual Arch Motorcycle co-founder to go ahead and make the company happen. These are the exact principles that he wanted to emphasize to customers.
The birth of Arch Motorcycle
Serendipity played a huge part in the creation of the company. Keanu Reeves met his future Arch Motorcycle co-creator, Gard Hollinger, in 2006 when he took one of his own bikes to the man for some customizing. Reeves was so impressed with the final result that, CNBC reports, he told Hollinger, "That's an amazing machine. It rides amazing. Do you wanna start a motorcycle company? ... Let's build something. Let's try." A few short years later, they had done exactly that.
The California-based company opened its doors in 2011 and strives to set itself apart with the unique nature of its rides. The creation of an Arch chopper is a deeply personal and collaborative process for the customer, who is consulted during every step of the development (from mood boards to decisions on powder coating and colors) to ensure that their motorcycle is a perfect fit for them. An extension of them, you might even say. That's probably how Reeves himself would see it.
Needless to say, such service doesn't come cheap: an Arch machine will cost approximately $78,000. For those who share that same passion for creativity in design, though, Arch's motorcycles are beautiful to behold. Reeves may be concerned about AI and its implications for jobs, but it seems there are some machines that he does adore.