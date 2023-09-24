How Keanu Reeves Started Arch Motorcycle

In the world of Hollywood superstars, Keanu Reeves is something of a breath of fresh air. Rather than become embroiled in the life of enormous egos and unfortunate tabloid headlines, he's remained grounded and humble. The moment he charmed the E3 2019 crowd with his "YOU'RE breathtaking! You're all breathtaking!" is the stuff of Reeves' legend. It's his relatability that makes him so appealing.

Reeves may have a net worth of approximately $380 million, but his love of fast, stylish vehicles will resonate with many of us. Reeves' wealth, humble or not, gives him the means to do something about it and pursue that passion to the utmost. His project, Arch Motorcycle, is a perfect example of this.

Here's a closer look at how Reeves got started with Arch Motorcycle and just how long he's been such an advocate for all things two-wheeled and powerful. The man who brought John Wick to life was always going to have a flair for the extraordinary in the vehicle arena, but it's a testament to how unique Reeves is himself (he has his own impressive collection of motorcycles) that he was able to make a success out of the concept.