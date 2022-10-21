The Top 3 Most Expensive Motorcycles In Keanu Reeves' Collection

Keanu Reeves is a pop culture phenomenon unto himself. The Canadian actor with over 105 acting credits to his name has bullet-timed his way through "The Matrix" films, killed demons as a DC Comics anti-hero, and rode a bus with Sandra Bullock through Los Angeles in "Speed." The last one is appropriate since one of Reeves' many hobbies focuses on speed ... the kind you can only get from riding motorcycles.

Growing up in Toronto, he would see these motorcycle gangs come into an area called Yorkville. In an interview with GQ, Reeves said, "those bikes, those people, those pirates" touched his t10-year-old brain and stayed with him as he grew older. In the summer of 1986, Reeves was filming at the Bavariafilmplatz studio in Grünwald, Germany, and saw a woman riding a Kawasaki Enduro. He asked her to give him riding lessons, and she said yes. After returning from the shoot, Reeves bought his first motorcycle, a Kawasaki 600 Enduro, which ignited his passion.

About a year later, Reeves bought his second bike, a 1973 Norton Commando 850 MK2A. The very one he rode 1,300 miles — from Toronto to Florida — with the script for "My Own Private Idaho" in hand to personally persuade River Phoenix to co-star in the film with him.