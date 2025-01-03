2025 Honda CBR1000RR Review: At This Price, You Won't Miss The Third R

In Honda sportbike parlance, the more R's a model has, the more dedicated it is to speed and performance. Basic naked sport bikes (which Honda calls standard) have a single R: bikes like the CB300R and the CB650R. Move up a level and you've got bikes like the CBR300R and CBR650R. See how they snuck that extra R in there? Now, the next level. Throw another R in the mix and you've got Supersport bikes like the CBR600RR. And, at the peak of Honda Sportbike performance, is the Fireblade, also known as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP or the Triple-R. It has Tony-the-Tiger levels of R's.

Nestled in there, just below the Fireblade, is the CBR1000RR. Thankfully, despite its gobs of power and its track-ready performance, the CBR1000RR is not the kind of bike that makes you feel like you're living life on the razor's edge all the time. It's about as approachable as any liter bike can be. It's a properly fast supersport with big power, a competitive set of features for the class, and stats to match the toughest competitors, but it also has an impressively civil approach to daily riding. And just enough R's to make it one of the most dangerous track-and-street weapons you can buy.