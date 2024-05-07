All About The 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 Motorcycle

Yamaha has announced the YZF-R1 sport bike will be making a return as part of its upcoming 2024 lineup. This probably doesn't come as a surprise. There are few names in the motorcycle industry that command as much respect as Yamaha — particularly when it comes to sport bikes. The company has frequently been listed as one of the best manufacturers of performance motorcycles, and it's the third best-selling motorcycle brand in the world after Honda and Hero Motor. A study performed by Consumer Reports in 2015 found that it's the most reliable brand on the market, so it's always exciting when a new Yamaha bike makes its debut.

The YZF-R1 isn't a new model by any means. The R1s are the fastest motorcycles Yamaha ever built. They have much bigger engines than the R3, R6, and R7 motorcycles, so it's no shocker that the R1 series has been one of the more popular Yamaha models to grace the road and racetrack since the company first introduced it in 1998, but that doesn't mean Yamaha's engineers have been resting on their laurels. Each iteration has marked improvements as Yamaha has sought to integrate the latest innovations in its vehicles. These involve everything from adding horsepower and torque to fuel efficiency and aerodynamics. So what changes will we see in the 2024 model? Here's everything we know about it so far.