The sport bike wars are as alive and well as ever. The final installment of our series on the state of the supersport world takes a peek at Suzuki's baffling but enticing line of street warriors. The big four Japanese motorcycle builders put a fighter in the ring for sportbike fisticuffs. We've outlined the prospects of Kawasaki's Ninja, the state of Honda's CBR, and an update on Yamaha's R-line.

There is one yet to enter the ring: the Suzuki GSX (-R) line of sportbikes, a featherweight fighter with a legacy in sport and street. Suzuki divided its motorcycle lines into two categories: one has "R" in the name, and the other tends not to. The origin of the R in motorcycle designations is mysterious and up for debate, but it's safe to equate it with "Race." The more 'Rs, the tighter the rider triangle, the lighter the weight, and the faster the bike. The GSX-R is Suzuki's entry in the contest, but the bike rolls deep, surrounded by an entourage of cousins, most named GSX. They're fighters, too, and they could get into the ring if they wanted to.

Suzuki's wild approach to the sport family tree has resulted in a baffling collection of GSXs and Rs, displacement sizes, design purposes, and, of course, price points. Here's an explanation of what Suzuki has been up to the past few years in our review of every Suzuki GSX/R series motorcycle you can buy in 2024, ranked cheapest to most expensive.

