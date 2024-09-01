Yamaha R6 Vs. R7: Which Bike Is Faster & How Do The Engines Compare?

Whether manufacturing pitch-perfect pianos or high-performance motorcycles, Yamaha has developed a reputation for precision and quality in the century-plus since the company was founded. But even as impressive as the company's contributions to the world of music have been, one could argue that Yamaha is better known for cranking out some of the fastest bikes on the roads and raceways of the world.

Some of the more celebrated builds to grace Yamaha's vaunted lineup come from the manufacturer's wide-ranging R Series, including the YZF R6 and more recent YZF R7. Since those bikes rolled off the production line, Yamaha has deemed them worthy of use by everyday consumers on the freeway as well as on the race track, with each build having managed to leave a distinctive mark on every blacktop they've encountered.

Given the obvious similarity in their design, as well as the closeness of the bikes' name and number designations in the Yamaha lineup, the R6 and R7 can be hard to tell apart to the naked eye, but the builds boast significant differences. Primarily, they are powered by engines that produce noticeable changes in their power outputs, with the YZF R6 being considerably faster, even as the YZF R7 is powered by a bigger engine. Here's a closer look at how these Yamahas stack up in regards to their speed capabilities and the size of the engines powering them.

