How Fast Is The Yamaha R6? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The Yamaha YZF-R6 (or commonly known as the R6), is renowned for its razor-sharp handling and thrilling performance. Featuring a 599cc inline-four engine, the R6 delivers an impressive 116 horsepower at 14,500 rpm. This high-revving motorcycle engine, combined with the bike's lightweight design, ensures an exhilarating machine that demands to be pushed to its limits.

The specs speak for themselves, but how fast can the Yamaha R6 actually go? While Yamaha itself doesn't disclose a certified top speed, the R6 can reach a staggering 162 mph, according to FastestLaps. This makes the R6 one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever built, surpassed only by the Yamaha YZF-R1M and Yamaha FZR1000, which reach top speeds of 185 mph and 170 mph, respectively.

It's fair to say the R6 compares well to its rivals in the 600cc class. The Kawasaki ZX-6R, for instance, can reach up to 164 mph, while the Honda CBR600RR boasts the same top speed figure as the R6. So, while the R6 might not be the absolute leader in terms of raw top speed, it remains a formidable contender in its class.