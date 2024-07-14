How Fast Is The Yamaha R6? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The Yamaha YZF-R6 (or commonly known as the R6), is renowned for its razor-sharp handling and thrilling performance. Featuring a 599cc inline-four engine, the R6 delivers an impressive 116 horsepower at 14,500 rpm. This high-revving motorcycle engine, combined with the bike's lightweight design, ensures an exhilarating machine that demands to be pushed to its limits.
The specs speak for themselves, but how fast can the Yamaha R6 actually go? While Yamaha itself doesn't disclose a certified top speed, the R6 can reach a staggering 162 mph, according to FastestLaps. This makes the R6 one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever built, surpassed only by the Yamaha YZF-R1M and Yamaha FZR1000, which reach top speeds of 185 mph and 170 mph, respectively.
It's fair to say the R6 compares well to its rivals in the 600cc class. The Kawasaki ZX-6R, for instance, can reach up to 164 mph, while the Honda CBR600RR boasts the same top speed figure as the R6. So, while the R6 might not be the absolute leader in terms of raw top speed, it remains a formidable contender in its class.
A look at the Yamaha R6's acceleration times
While the Yamaha R6 boasts an impressive top speed, the true thrill of this bike lies in its rapid acceleration. So, how quickly can the Yamaha R6 accelerate? The R6 can do the standard 0-60 mph test in 3.2 seconds, as reported by FastestLaps. This places it on par with its competitor, the Kawasaki ZX-6R, which also clocks in at 3.2 seconds. However, it falls slightly behind the Honda CBR600RR, which achieves this feat in just 2.9 seconds.
When it comes to the quarter mile, the R6 can complete it in 10.75 seconds, matching the performance of its counterparts in the 600cc class from Kawasaki and Honda. Overall, the Yamaha R6's blistering acceleration and impressive top speed make it a dream come true for thrill-seekers everywhere.
Unfortunately, Yamaha had to discontinue the R6 back in 2020 due to non-compliance with EU emission regulations. While limited models are still available for purchase in the U.S., they are strictly intended for race track use. If you're looking to buy one, used Yamaha R6 bikes can be found on CycleTrader, typically priced between $5,990 and $15,499, depending on mileage and condition.