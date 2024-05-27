What Engine Is In Yamaha's YZF-R7 Motorcycle & Is It Faster Than The R6?

There are some big differences between Yamaha's R-Series motorcycles, as each model is made for a specific purpose. Some are super fast, while others offer better handling. The R3 is great for beginners, but the R1 is a Yamaha motorcycle better suited for expert riders. Then, there's the R7, which is the perfect balance between the two.

Yamaha introduced the R7 in 2022. It's a sport bike, so it won't contribute to the company's street bike competition with Suzuki, but it still carries an impressive engine on its frame. The R7 has an advanced CP2 engine, but what does that entail? Well, it's a 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine with 689cc of displacement. It has dual overhead camshafts (DOHC), inline twin-cylinders, and four valves per cylinder.

That information is all well and good, but what kind of power does the advanced CP2 engine bring to the Yamaha R7? The R7 has a 270-degree crankshaft, delivering linear torque and impressive acceleration. In their test of the sport bike, Cycle World recorded 66 horsepower and 45 pound-feet of torque. MotoMachines reported similar power outputs, with 72 horsepower and 49 pound-feet of torque. But, how do those numbers compare to its predecessor, the Yamaha R6?