3 Yamaha Motorcycles Suited For Expert Riders
Most new entry-level and mid-level bikes can handle pretty serious tasks. Tasks like a weekend track day or long-distance road trips are no problem for these modern machines. Motorcycles like the YZF-R7, the MT-07, and the XSR 700 are capable, stylish, and equipped with state-of-the-art tech. They're excellent on the open road, accessible and affordable to most riders, and they're a step up from the entry-level choices best suited for new riders.
But what if you want to step your game up even further? Maybe you've been riding for a long time and want to upgrade to something with serious power and presence. Maybe you're a track-day regular — ready to squeeze every last ounce of performance out of your motorcycle. Perhaps you're a daily rider who wants the extra features of the most exclusive bikes.
Thankfully, Yamaha has expert riders covered with several choices for high-end motorcycle amusement. Powerful, loaded with special features, and built with unique materials, these high-end motorcycles are about as far from entry-level as you can get. Extracting a bike's full potential, taking advantage of all the performance it has to offer, requires a certain level of experience — especially if you want to do it safely.
The supersport: Yamaha R1M
While it didn't make our list of the most epic sports bikes newbies shouldn't buy, the Yamaha R1M certainly could've been an honorable mention. It's a veritable missile on two wheels that only the most experienced riders should consider. The R1M comes with a 998cc four-cylinder engine that produces 197 horsepower and weighs just 448 pounds. It's not the craziest power-to-weight ratio in today's liter bikes, but it's certainly not for uninitiated riders.
More than just a powerful bike, the R1M builds on the already-ultra-fast R1 platform by adding goodies like carbon fiber bodywork, Öhlins race suspension, and lightweight magnesium wheels –an epic package for any expert. These upgrades are expensive, though, and inexperienced riders won't benefit much from the difference between a standard R1 and an R1M. With a starting price of $27,399 (plus destination), the R1M is $9,000 more than the standard R1 ($18,399) — an increase of nearly 50% that's hard to justify for anyone but the most hardcore riders.
The naked street bike: Yamaha MT-10 SP
If the power and prestige offered by the R1 and R1M appeal to you, but fairings aren't your favorite — the MT-10 SP could be a better fit. A less aggressive seating position makes it more comfortable for daily riding, and the MT-10 SP still packs a punch. It's powered by a de-tuned version of the 998cc engine that the R1 uses, putting out a respectable 164 horsepower. The MT-10 SP sets itself apart from the standard MT-10 with features like braided steel brake lines, which help with brake fade on the track. It also gets several modern rider aids like traction control, cruise control, and Öhlins suspension and adaptive suspension.
The MT-10 SP's electronically-controlled Öhlins suspension is a very high-tech system for a street bike with multiple suspension settings at the rider's disposal. Three semi-active damping modes adjust the suspension for you as you ride, or three manual modes allow the rider to adjust their suspension compression and rebound for both the front fork and rear shock. This level of sophistication costs quite a bit, with the MT-10 SP starting at $16,999 (plus destination), while the standard MT-10 (which comes with manually adjustable KYB suspension) has a starting price of $14,499 (plus destination). All the MT-10 SP's track-ready features and modern tech make it a clear upgrade over the standard model, but likely one that only the most seasoned riders will appreciate.
The cafe bike: Yamaha XSR 900
Like the MT-10 SP, the XSR 900 is fast, fun, and packed with features. This three-cylinder cafe bike, however, is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The XSR 900 is powered by a three-cylinder, 890cc engine that produces 106 horsepower – a figure that seems low by R1 and MT-10 standards, but it's no slouch. Even with the most aggressive traction and throttle controls turned on, the XSR 900 wants to get the front wheel off the ground. It's a playful, aggressive, and seriously fun-to-ride bike, but it requires caution and skill to ride safely in the city. The adjustable rider aids help things out a bit, making sure you're not a hooligan 100% of the time, but only some serious discipline with the throttle will keep you out of trouble.
If it's cafe-racer style that you're looking for, but you don't need all the grunt of the XSR 900, consider the smaller and less expensive XSR 700. The XSR 900 has a starting price of $10,299 (plus destination), while the XSR 700 is $8,899 (plus destination). The XSR 700 has similar styling, but it isn't as aggressive, and it can still be modified with Yamaha accessories to help it fit in at the local cafe bike night.