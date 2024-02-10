This Sega Genesis Handheld Gaming Device Uses Real Original Cartridges

While companies continue flushing out VR as the next big thing for gaming, handheld consoles have made an incredible resurgence. Although the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and cloud-based devices are all the rage, a new handheld in town lets gamers play iconic Sega Genesis titles.

No, it's not the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Hyperkin kicked off 2024 with the announcement of the Mega 95, a new gaming handheld that plays original Sega Genesis — or Mega Drive as it's known outside of the United States — cartridges. First reported by The Verge, the Mega 95 carries a five-inch display, so you'll be sacrificing a bit of size compared to its handheld competitors. For context, the Nintendo Switch OLED and Steam Deck both boast screens over 7 inches long, while the Switch Lite sits comfortably at 5.5 inches. However, none of those devices use the original Genesis cartridges and require either modifications or a subscription fee to play any Genesis games, so there's that.

Even more impressive, the Mega 95 can switch between 4:3 and 16:9 resolutions with the press of a button, allowing users to play in either a retro or modern style. It has a 10-hour battery life, putting it above any of the Nintendo Switch models and around the same as the Steam Deck.