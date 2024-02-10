This Sega Genesis Handheld Gaming Device Uses Real Original Cartridges
While companies continue flushing out VR as the next big thing for gaming, handheld consoles have made an incredible resurgence. Although the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and cloud-based devices are all the rage, a new handheld in town lets gamers play iconic Sega Genesis titles.
No, it's not the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Hyperkin kicked off 2024 with the announcement of the Mega 95, a new gaming handheld that plays original Sega Genesis — or Mega Drive as it's known outside of the United States — cartridges. First reported by The Verge, the Mega 95 carries a five-inch display, so you'll be sacrificing a bit of size compared to its handheld competitors. For context, the Nintendo Switch OLED and Steam Deck both boast screens over 7 inches long, while the Switch Lite sits comfortably at 5.5 inches. However, none of those devices use the original Genesis cartridges and require either modifications or a subscription fee to play any Genesis games, so there's that.
Even more impressive, the Mega 95 can switch between 4:3 and 16:9 resolutions with the press of a button, allowing users to play in either a retro or modern style. It has a 10-hour battery life, putting it above any of the Nintendo Switch models and around the same as the Steam Deck.
The Mega 95 has TV connectivity
As if the Mega 95 wasn't already a retro gamer's dream, Hyperkin also took a page out of the Nintendo Switch's book, including full TV connectivity on the handheld Sega Genesis. The system includes a USB-C dock that functions very similar to the Switch's dock but without the bulkier design. When the Mega 95 is docked, it might as well be a Sega Genesis, displaying the games on a TV while using the original cartridges. Even better, it supports additional controllers, allowing everyone to relive the glory days of the Genesis.
The Mega 95 runs all classic Genesis games with built-in emulation hardware to give it a more modern update. While that may not sound like much, it further fuels the retro gamer's dream as the hardware will provide the Mega 95's emulation with higher quality than similar emulation software. Hyperkin hasn't revealed the price for the Mega 95. However, the MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console, the brand's Genesis-like console, retails for $59.99. Similarly, its SupaBoy Portable Pocket Console, its handheld version of the Super Nintendo, sells for $119.99, so the Mega 95 will likely be somewhere in between those prices.