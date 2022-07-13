Sega Genesis Mini 2 US Release Date Confirmed

Sega has confirmed the U.S. release date for its Genesis Mini 2. The compact console's appearance is based on the second version of the Sega Genesis — called the Sega Mega Drive II in Europe — that was released in 1993. The release is a follow-on to 2019's Sega Genesis Mini, which launched with 42 games pre-loaded. The original Genesis Mini's games list included classics from the era like "Castlevania: Bloodlines," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Altered Beast," "Streets of Rage II," and "Road Rash II."

Its successor promises to boost the number of included games to more than 50 and include titles from Sega's CD era. The included games are also part of a "brand-new" lineup, according to the company, so fans shouldn't worry about overlap with their previous Genesis Mini if they're on the fence about buying both devices. There is also what Sega says is a previously unreleased game included in the package, though details on exactly what game this is and why it never made it to store shelves in the early '90s are yet to emerge.

Mini versions of classic consoles have surged in popularity over recent years. The small devices usually look like a small version of the classic console they are emulating and tend to come with various popular pre-loaded games. Nintendo kicked off the craze with the NES and SNES classic, and Sony soon followed suit with the PlayStation Classic.