Nothing Phone Price Leaked By Amazon

Amazon may have accidentally given everyone a huge clue about the pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The phone is set to launch in mid-July, but firm details have been hard to come by until recently. Nothing Phone (1) is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei — a man who has previously been involved with the design and marketing of a number of reasonably priced "flagship killer" phones.

From what we know, the Nothing Phone (1) is going to be visually similar to an Apple product in some ways. This is most obvious in the camera arrangement which is reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and iPhone X. One of the few confirmed details relates to the phone's mid-frame. Nothing has stated that it's going to be made from recycled aluminum. Other confirmed features include a transparent back, wireless charging capabilities, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. That processor could be the Snapdragon 778G, but the leak suggesting that has been flagged as suspect. A more likely choice would be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, or the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Other rumors have suggested the Nothing Phone will have a 6.55-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED display.

The Nothing Phone (1)'s exact details, including pricing, will all be revealed during its launch presentation. Nothing has scheduled the presentation for July 12, which is less than two weeks away at the time of this article's publication. Still, if you're hyped for the Nothing Phone (1) and want to know what kind of dent it's going to put in your bank balance, you're in luck.