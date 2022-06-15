Nothing Phone (1) Revealed With Truly Noteworthy Design

Smartphone leaks are difficult to contain these days. That is why, Nothing has revealed its upcoming smartphone officially, giving us a sweeping look at the back panel of the Nothing Phone (1) nearly a month before the launch event. Here's a fair warning: the resemblance to an iPhone is uncanny.

Nothing, the newest venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has long been anticipated to launch its smartphone since the launch of its first Bluetooth earphones — the Ear (1) — in 2021. Even though speculations about the Nothing Phone (1) have floated on the internet since the beginning of 2022, the company has done a fairly good job at keeping its design under wraps. Nothing recently also revealed the smartphone will be launched on July 12, 2022, but the latest reveal gives the company enough time to drum up excitement among former OnePlus fans disappointed by the company's straying from its original philosophy of "Never Settle."

Nothing, however, is different and does not aim to be the best in terms of specifications. But at the same time, it has followed the same strategy as OnePlus to pep up hype for its devices for most of its existence. Back in March 2022, Nothing held a special event. Although it was expected to launch the Phone (1), the event was just to emphasize the (relatively) minimal user experience its custom software based on Android will bring.