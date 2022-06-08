Nothing's First Smartphone Now Has A Launch Date

In March 2022 there was a flurry of social media chatter surrounding the launch of the first smartphone from Nothing, the promising technology startup led by former OnePlus founder Carl Pei. Through its social media channels, Nothing hinted at the possibility of revealing its first smartphone to the world via a launch event on March 23. Unfortunately, the event turned out to be a massive disappointment after Nothing chose to only showcase an Android launcher. Nothing did, however, use the occasion to give enthusiasts an early peek at its Android-based operating system — Nothing OS — that will power its future smartphone.

Carl Pei also took the event as an opportunity to make lofty claims about Nothing OS. He claimed that the operating system will "capture the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose." First glimpses of the Nothing Launcher, however, seemed to indicate that Nothing OS borrowed a lot of stock Android elements — albeit with stylized fonts and UI colors.

Two months since that launch event, Nothing seems to have made significant progress on developing its first smartphone. So much so that the company, earlier today, sent out invites for its launch event scheduled for July 12, 2022. The company had earlier revealed that its first smartphone would be called the Nothing phone (1).