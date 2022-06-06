Nothing Phone (1) Display Might Be Nothing To Talk About

Apple events, especially when they introduced new products, remind the world of the company's passion for design. It's a trait that many tech companies try to emulate to varying degrees of success, and it is the standard that many startups try to measure themselves against, whether explicitly or otherwise. One such newcomer is Nothing, though its fabled smartphone still has to make an actual appearance. The company seems to have at least mastered the art of drumming up hype for the Phone (1), but it will need to tread very carefully to avoid ending up as a disappointment, which is what some leaks and rumors seem to be painting it as.

To be fair, there has been very little official information about the Nothing Phone (1) that wasn't a teaser that came directly from founder and CEO Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus fame. Nothing itself was established as a sort of counter-culture to the current industry trends in smartphone design. The company's first product, the Nothing Ear (1), is representative of that vision with its partially transparent body and minimalist design. Unfortunately, it might also be representative of what to expect from the company's next product, which may be nothing much.

According to a tip from TechDroider, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400x1080. In terms of design, it will reportedly be completely flat, going against the trend of curved phone screens, and will have a very thin chin. Nothing here is new and that fact puts the Phone (1) on the same level as some "mid-premium" flagship phones, namely the Galaxy S22 base model.