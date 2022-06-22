Nothing Phone 1 Isn't Gracing The US Market With Its Fancy LEDs

If you've been eyeing the Nothing Phone (1) with a degree of interest, we might have bad news for you. Nothing has just confirmed what the rumor mill had already been buzzing about. The company's first smartphone is not going to be available in the United States, at least at first. Is this controversial choice a conscious decision, or is it simply an obstacle that the budding company had been unable to overcome?

Carl Pei, of OnePlus fame, has done a good job hyping up the Nothing Phone (1) alongside his social media team. However, it appears that the hype was all for nothing, at least where U.S. users are concerned. No matter how fantastic the Nothing Phone (1) might turn out to be, countless potential users will not get to try it out — and if they will, they might find that it doesn't work well with their carrier.

While the company confirmed that you can still try to use the Phone (1) in the United States, you'll need to make sure you understand which radio bands this device has, and which are missing. Because of the hardware included in this device, if you attempt to use the Phone (1) with a Verizon sim card, you won't have any service at all. A T-Mobile card will deliver very little coverage if any coverage at all. Those on AT&T will have no access to voice-over-4G, and spotty coverage to boot. What caused this, and is there any hope for the phone to arrive in the U.S. at full capacity in the future?