Every Kawasaki Ninja You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

Kawasaki has long been a major player in the sportbike game. What began as an industrial concern in the late 19th century grew into one of the most legendary motorcycle producers ever. One of the four big Japanese firms that created and popularized supersport performance bikes, Kawasaki, is going on a half-century of racing development.

Some rare Kawasaki bikes have become the most sought-after motorcycles in the collector's market. And that should come as no surprise. Kawasaki's contribution to motorcycles is nothing short of influential. Perhaps the most influential bike they've ever put on the street is the vaunted Ninja.

Honda kickstarted the superbike craze with the CB750, and the other four big manufacturers quickly followed. By the debut of Kawasaki's 1984 GPz900R, faster and leaner was the name of the game. The first bike to earn one of the most famous names in motorcycling, the Ninja GPz900R came with a 16-valve, liquid-cooled four-cylinder that made 108 horsepower and packed it into a 546-pound package; the inaugural Ninja began an arms race in the cycling world. It was the progenitor of modern sport bikes, and its impact has been lasting, to say the least.

The modern Ninja has born an entire line of bikes no longer relegated to the 600 and 1,000 cc displacements. No longer just for knee-dragging handling and mind-bending speed, the 2024 Ninja has something for everyone, from the beginner rider to the weekend track enthusiast to the rider who just needs the fastest thing around in their garage.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Ninja. We decided to take a comprehensive look at all the bikes honored with the Ninja nameplate.