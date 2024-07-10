Is Yamaha Actually Discontinuing The YZF-R1: Here's What You Need To Know
Last year, Yamaha placed second in SlashGear's ranking of the world's best motorcycle makers. Yamaha has a history of building a broad range of models, like the various bikes in the R series, which range from the high-performance R1 to the beginner-friendly R3. The R1 is formally badged as the YZF-R1, although only its grandmother calls it that, and only when she's mad.
The R1 hit the streets in 1998 with a 998 cubic centimeter, 20-valve inline four-cylinder engine that produced 150 horsepower, and was tasked with pushing along a bike with a dry weight of just 177 kilograms (about 390 pounds). The R1's high power-to-weight ratio proved to be hard to manage for many riders, and a couple of years later, the model was given a redesign than included a more rider-friendly weight distribution and suspension.
For the 2002 model year, Yamaha repositioned the engine, added fuel injection, and upgraded the suspension once again. Updates continued to come throughout the early aughts, with 2007 bringing a move to a four valve per cylinder architecture and drive-by-wire throttle control. The R1 has been a steadily hot seller, particularly in Great Britain, where registrations hovered around the 17,000 mark annually between 2009 and 2013.
Despite the R1's continuous improvements and obvious popularity, you may have heard rumors that the model is being discontinued. Here is what we currently know about the future of the Yamaha YZF-R1.
The R1 won't be sold as as street bike in Europe after 2025
According to a Yamaha press release, the street-legal version of the R1 will soon be pulled from the market as Yamaha focuses on the FIM Superbike and Endurance World championships. "While the requirements of Yamaha's customers have evolved in recent years," the release states, "The R1 remains a popular choice for teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective race package and for individuals focused on enhancing their track experience." The press release goes on to confirm that the R1 platform will be reserved exclusively for track racing and riding, similar to the R6.
The R6 was not up to Euro 5 emissions standards, so it was made a race-only model in the European Union after the 2020 model year. The United States has different environmental policies than the E.U., however, so for now the R1 is safe on American shores. According to the press release, "Global production of the R1 will continue in the future, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both WorldSBK and EWC."
The lack of encouraging words regarding street-legal R series bikes doesn't bode well for Yamaha fans, though.