Is Yamaha Actually Discontinuing The YZF-R1: Here's What You Need To Know

Last year, Yamaha placed second in SlashGear's ranking of the world's best motorcycle makers. Yamaha has a history of building a broad range of models, like the various bikes in the R series, which range from the high-performance R1 to the beginner-friendly R3. The R1 is formally badged as the YZF-R1, although only its grandmother calls it that, and only when she's mad.

The R1 hit the streets in 1998 with a 998 cubic centimeter, 20-valve inline four-cylinder engine that produced 150 horsepower, and was tasked with pushing along a bike with a dry weight of just 177 kilograms (about 390 pounds). The R1's high power-to-weight ratio proved to be hard to manage for many riders, and a couple of years later, the model was given a redesign than included a more rider-friendly weight distribution and suspension.

For the 2002 model year, Yamaha repositioned the engine, added fuel injection, and upgraded the suspension once again. Updates continued to come throughout the early aughts, with 2007 bringing a move to a four valve per cylinder architecture and drive-by-wire throttle control. The R1 has been a steadily hot seller, particularly in Great Britain, where registrations hovered around the 17,000 mark annually between 2009 and 2013.

Despite the R1's continuous improvements and obvious popularity, you may have heard rumors that the model is being discontinued. Here is what we currently know about the future of the Yamaha YZF-R1.