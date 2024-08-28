Every Yamaha R-Series Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

Torakusu Yamaha founded his titular company in 1887 to make reed organs and pianos. Although the Japanese conglomerate emerged just two years after the Daimler Reitwagen built what was considered the very first motorcycle, Yamaha wouldn't begin building bikes until 1955.

Yamaha's first attempt was the YA-1, a 125cc, two-stroke machine that proved a harbinger of what was to come for Yamaha after it won the first two races it entered. In 1970, Yamaha introduced its first four-stroke bike, the 650cc vertical twin XS-1. However, the engineers weren't resting on their laurels in the intervening years. Yamaha appeared in the Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix for the first time in 1961 and would score seven rider and constructor titles in the 250cc class over the next decade.

Since then, Yamaha has focused on racing perhaps more than any other of the big four builders. Between 1963 and 2021, blue bikes have taken 517 wins across all classes. By the late 1990s, the Kawasaki Ninja and Honda CBR had captured the hearts and minds of riders everywhere. Candy-colored supersports were all the rage and with good reason — the performance-to-cost ratio was out of proportion. A sportbike worth a few thousand dollars could smoke supercars that cost exponentially more. With a racing legacy to defend, Yamaha introduced its R-series line in 1998 with the YZF-R1.

In the quarter century since, Yamaha's R-bikes have garnered accolades from fans and championships in the hands of pros. Though things have changed in the sportbike world since 1998, Yamaha's R-designation is going strong. In 2024, Yamaha has an entire line of bikes that have earned the R-moniker. In honor of 25 years of performance, we look at every Yamaha R-series you can buy in 2024.