Yamaha R1 Vs. R1M: What's The Difference Between These Top-Tier Supersport Bikes?

Yamaha makes all different kinds of motorcycles, but it is perhaps best known for its sports bikes. The company sponsors multiple racing teams, and its vehicles are frequently featured in Grand Prix races. Off the track, Yamaha also offers a lineup of sports motorcycles that range from easy-to-ride starter bikes all the way to high-performance Supersports. Out of all these, the YZF-R1 and the YZF-R1M are two of the most powerful commercial motorcycles that the company makes, sitting at the pinnacle of the YZF R-series lineup.

Naming conventions can be a little confusing across different motorcycle brands, so it's easy to see how someone might be a little confused about what exactly the difference between these two bikes actually is. They look pretty similar on the outside, and both of them are powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled inline 4-cylinder DOHC engine. They both have a 6-speed transmission, Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11 tires, and a 4.5-gallon fuel tank. There is only a 2-pound difference in their weight. They get the same 33 mpg mileage, and their reported dimension are nearly identical to within a fraction of an inch.

So why is it that the R1M costs a full $9,000 more than the R1 if these bikes have so much in common? Well, even though they both have the same engine and general design, there are a few key differences in their spec and feature sets that give the R1M a bit of an edge over its sibling.