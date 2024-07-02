5 Of The Best Yamaha Motorcycles For Long Rides (According To Owners)

Writing an article covering the best Yamaha motorcycles for long rides could quickly turn into a piece on the best years for the Yamaha Star Venture or Yamaha FJR1300. However, we'd like to provide a little more variety and point out some other Yamaha motorcycles that owners enjoy most for long distance riding. It's worth noting that for the purposes of this discussion, we're loosely defining long distance motorcycle riding with trips that exceed the 200-mile mark, but everyone has personal limits on the maximum distance they prefer.

Potential candidates for the best long distance Yamaha motorcycles included various classes, such as cruisers, sport touring, sport heritage, and hyper naked. User recommendations result from scouring various forums and gauging the popularity of Yamaha motorcycles for touring.

Some of our candidates are ready to go straight from the factory with cushy seats, windscreens, and saddlebags capable of carrying enough clothes for a few days. Others, however, need a bit of pre-trip prep before putting your hometown in the rearview mirrors.