Here's Why Yamaha Discontinued This Impressive Touring Motorcycle After Just 3 Years

The Yamaha Star Venture was a well-received touring bike toward the end of the 2010s. The ride didn't reinvent the wheel, but it delivered a comfortable, reliable, long-distance touring motorcycle with all the bells, whistles, and creature comforts expected with a high-end bike of that caliber. Motorcycle.com took it for a spin and had nothing but good things to report, particularly about the comparatively new on-board GPS and infotainment system and how good the big bike was at accommodating passengers.

Given all that goodwill, it might seem strange that a rider looking for a comfy long distance cruiser can't stroll into a Yamaha dealer today and pick up the latest model. The Star Venture and its smaller sibling, the Star Eluder, were discontinued as of 2020, with the latest model year being the 2021.

Gerrad Capley, Street Motorcycle Communication Specialist at Yamaha, told SlashGear that "the Star Venture is no longer in our lineup, and there are no current plans to bring it back."

But the story of the Star-branded motorcycles begins back in 1994 (via Timeless 2 Wheels).