Suzuki SV650 Vs. Kawasaki Ninja 650: How Do These Bikes Compare?

Kawasaki's Ninja motorcycles have developed quite the reputation as speed machines. The Ninja 650 is a sports tourer with an aggressive, angular sense of style and a parallel-twin 649cc engine. It was introduced in 2006 as the 650R, and six years later with a series of adjustments, reborn as the Ninja 650.

The Ninja 650 is comparable to Suzuki's SV650, one of the many cool Suzuki motorcycles, and a potent model in the middle of its manufacturer's weight line-up. The SV650 actually arrived seven years earlier, in 1999, with both the half-fairing Suzuki SV650S and naked SV650 models available. In both its initial guises, the SV650 looked distinctly different to the 650 that arrived later, but underneath it all, they were certainly kindred spirits.

It's important for everyday riders to have options for sporty models that retain a sense of style and power while still offering practical use beyond the racing side of things. This is the purpose of both Kawasaki's Ninja 650 and the Suzuki SV650 in a nutshell. They're stylish, sporty, powerful machines, not topping the charts in on-paper specs but absolutely packing enough to please a wide variety of street riders.

For those looking to see how they compare, we'll run through their respective specs, prices, features, and more to help potential purchasers make a choice between them.