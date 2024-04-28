5 Of The Coolest Looking Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made

Originally released in the mid-1960s, the Suzuki T20 had a few different names in its various release territories such as the "Hustler" and the "X6," but the coolest one was the name it got in the United Kingdom: the "Super Six." That name came from the vehicle's two-stroke, six-speed transmission, which at the time was a very unconventional feature for a motorcycle to have. This impressive responsiveness made the T20 a big hit in racing spheres, becoming a favorite for prize-winning riders.

The Super Six features a muscular 76.8-inch body, with its air-cooled two-stroke engine on proud display underneath. Old Bike Australasia reported that advertisements for the vehicle claimed it "accelerates like there's a cyclone in the tank," which you could certainly hear from the large twin tailpipes when you really opened it up. The T20 may seem a bit low-tech compared to some of Suzuki's current offerings, but in its heyday, this bike was the face of speed and performance. Fun fact: In addition to its racing applications, the T20 was also used as a stunt bike in the 1971 Japanese television series, "Kamen Rider." You can see the hero riding it in the original opening sequence.

