5 Of The Coolest Looking Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made
The Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of the most enduring names in modern automotive transport, with a pedigree in the fine field of motorcycles dating back over a century. In its time as one of Japan's — and the world's — premier motorcycle manufacturers, Suzuki has released some absolutely beastly vehicles, packing mighty engines with horsepower in the hundreds. Whether you're cruising the highway or storming down the racetrack, you might turn a few heads aboard a Suzuki motorcycle.
Of course, making an excellent bike isn't just about specs. If your motorcycle looked like a multicolored kiddie tricycle, nobody would care much about how fast it goes. That's why, in addition to powerful performance, Suzuki bikes have the form factor nailed down to a tee, cutting distinctive, powerful silhouettes that let all onlookers know what kind of performance they're about to witness. We've already compiled lists for the fastest Suzuki motorcycles ever built and the best Suzuki motorcycles ever made. We could fill several parking garages with the coolest looking Suzuki motorcycles ever made, but in lieu of that, here are a few.
Suzuki T20 Super Six
Originally released in the mid-1960s, the Suzuki T20 had a few different names in its various release territories such as the "Hustler" and the "X6," but the coolest one was the name it got in the United Kingdom: the "Super Six." That name came from the vehicle's two-stroke, six-speed transmission, which at the time was a very unconventional feature for a motorcycle to have. This impressive responsiveness made the T20 a big hit in racing spheres, becoming a favorite for prize-winning riders.
The Super Six features a muscular 76.8-inch body, with its air-cooled two-stroke engine on proud display underneath. Old Bike Australasia reported that advertisements for the vehicle claimed it "accelerates like there's a cyclone in the tank," which you could certainly hear from the large twin tailpipes when you really opened it up. The T20 may seem a bit low-tech compared to some of Suzuki's current offerings, but in its heyday, this bike was the face of speed and performance. Fun fact: In addition to its racing applications, the T20 was also used as a stunt bike in the 1971 Japanese television series, "Kamen Rider." You can see the hero riding it in the original opening sequence.
[Image by Rainmaker47 via Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa
Perhaps one of the most well-known vehicles ever produced by Suzuki is the wind-slicing Hayabusa, originally released in 1999. It received an update in 2008, a smaller overhaul in 2013, and another substantial update when the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa returned with sharper styling and new tech. Given Suzuki's efforts to keep it up to date at regular intervals, it goes without saying that the Hayabusa is one of the major ambassadors of the brand.
Besides its engine, the Suzuki Hayabusa's most distinctive feature is the large "隼" kanji character emblazoned on the side. The Hayabusa kanji refers to the Japanese word for "falcon," specifically the powerful peregrine falcon that can be found in continents all over the world. The Hayabusa's body evokes the peregrine falcon with its sharp, pointed curves, looking almost like an arrow cutting through the sky to strike at its enemies. If you're a racer on the track and you see a Hayabusa coming up behind you in your rear-view, you feel the pressure of a vehicle with the spirit of a natural predator on your back.
Suzuki Katana
While Suzuki offers its motorcycles to all countries, it is, first and foremost, a Japanese brand. The Suzuki Katana is, of course, named after the distinctive curved swords wielded by the Japanese samurai, employing sweeping, slicing curves into nearly every aspect of its design.
The brand released the original Suzuki Katana in 1981, with regular updates to follow up to the present day. While the original Katana was a bit simpler, with its engine on full display, the newer Katanas use a lower-profile enclosed body with smaller exhaust pipes. Rather than having its pipes completely exposed, they're carefully molded to the bottom of the vehicle, giving the whole package a smooth, consistent look.
In addition to its sleek body, the modern version of the Katana features a full digital dashboard panel, covered in equally slick meters and readouts to stay tuned-in to the smallest details of your riding experience. This is one high-tech piece of machinery, looking almost like it cruised out of a giant robot anime.
Suzuki GSX-S750
You know that feeling when certain cars and motorcycles have their headlights on in your direction, and it kind of looks like a face staring at you? Well, imagine if you were driving at night, only to feel the piercing gaze of a wild animal on your back. You turn to look, and glowing in the dark is a single, cycloptic eye boring a hole into your soul. No, it's not some kind of supernatural werewolf, it's the Suzuki GSX-S750 eyeing you like an apex hunter.
While this model doesn't have a cool nickname like some other Suzuki models, it kind of doesn't need one. The body speaks for itself with distinctive spiked paneling that almost looks like it's covered in muscles. If that didn't make this bike look tough enough, the matte black bodywork, punctuated by the massive silver and black tailpipe, lets you know exactly how quickly this thing is going to be coming for you. The frame is designed to evoke the best qualities of both a street bike and a racer, so it doesn't matter if you're on the highway or the race track. There's no escaping the GSX-S750.
Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.
While some of Suzuki's most iconic rides are low-profile racers, the brand is no slouch in the cruiser department. This is best exemplified by the Suzuki Boulevard series of cruiser bikes, each one featuring the kind of beefy body you love to see ruling the streets. Out of all of the Boulevard bikes, though, no other presents the image of being the leader of the pack quite like the aptly-named Boulevard B.O.S.S. That stands for "Blacked Out Suzuki Special," if you were wondering.
The Boulevard B.O.S.S. is an absolute monster of a motorcycle. With a body measuring in at 96.5 inches across with a seat 27.8 inches off the ground, it's the very definition of "large and in charge." Its equally massive 1783cc, 4-stroke engine is unmistakable despite its black-out paint job, exemplified further by the two spear-like tailpipes swooping out from the right side. When the Boulevard B.O.S.S. drives by, everyone else knows it's time to get out of the way, preferably with heads bowed in respect.