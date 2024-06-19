Honda CB650 Vs CBR650 Motorcycles: What's The Difference?

Honda built its reputation on its street and sports bikes, and many enthusiasts consider it to be the best major motorcycle brand out there. Some riders want a general purpose bike for riding around town, while others might be more interested in a performance-oriented bike that can outrun and outmaneuver the competition. Knowing this, Honda needs to be able to make different kinds of motorcycles to suit their needs. This is likely why it has a few bikes in its product lines that have nearly identical spec sheets, but are designed to accommodate different styles of riding.

Take the Honda CB650R and the Honda CBR650R, for instance. Two bikes running on the exact same 649cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine, right down to the DOHC four-stroke valve train, 67mm bore, 46mm stroke, 11.6:1 compression ratio, and 6-speed transmission. Even beyond the engine, the bikes have the same twin-spar steel-tube chassis, the same wheels, the same slipper clutch, and several other features besides.

Models from both the CB and CBR lines have been counted among the best motorcycles Honda has ever made. So, with only a single letter in the name to separate them, it's easy to see why telling them apart might be confusing on paper. These bikes actually have significantly different designs, however. A single glance is all it takes to tell that they are entirely different kinds of motorcycles.