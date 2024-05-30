What Ever Happened To The Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200?

The Harley-Davidson Sportster line has had several iterations over the years, and you can still buy it today, but you have only one option with the Sportster S that was revealed in 2021 (the Nightster line is also something that new buyers can think about). Looking back a few decades, you'll see a lot of Harley-Davidson Sportster models floating around. One model that's looked back upon fondly is the Sportster 1200, and some are still confused about why Harley-Davidson made the decision to stop manufacturing them.

Production of the motorcycle ended in 2021 with the Sportster Iron 1200. This was a popular bike thanks to its simplicity and the fact that it was easy for beginners to pick up and ride. Harley-Davidson bikes aren't exactly known for being cheap, but the Iron 1200 was one of the least expensive bikes offered by the manufacturer with an MSRP of $10,249 — but there are still other Harley-Davidson bikes that you can find at an affordable price. With all of that working in the 1200's favor, many people have been left wondering what led to the bike's demise. As it turns out, there might be a simple reason.