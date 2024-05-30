What Ever Happened To The Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200?
The Harley-Davidson Sportster line has had several iterations over the years, and you can still buy it today, but you have only one option with the Sportster S that was revealed in 2021 (the Nightster line is also something that new buyers can think about). Looking back a few decades, you'll see a lot of Harley-Davidson Sportster models floating around. One model that's looked back upon fondly is the Sportster 1200, and some are still confused about why Harley-Davidson made the decision to stop manufacturing them.
Production of the motorcycle ended in 2021 with the Sportster Iron 1200. This was a popular bike thanks to its simplicity and the fact that it was easy for beginners to pick up and ride. Harley-Davidson bikes aren't exactly known for being cheap, but the Iron 1200 was one of the least expensive bikes offered by the manufacturer with an MSRP of $10,249 — but there are still other Harley-Davidson bikes that you can find at an affordable price. With all of that working in the 1200's favor, many people have been left wondering what led to the bike's demise. As it turns out, there might be a simple reason.
The Sportster was first discontinued in Europe due to regulations
The Sportster line came to an end in Europe when it couldn't meet the Euro 5 air pollution regulations in 2020. This included all models of the Sportster: the Superlow, Forty-Eight, Iron, Roadster, and 1200 Custom. While that didn't signal the immediate end the line around the world, it happened shortly after. The Evolution-powered Sportsters stopped production in 2022, and an era ended with it. For perspective, the Evolution engine is considered to be one of the most reliable motorcycle engines ever, and the decision was met with a mixed reaction among Harley enthusiasts.
While that version of the Sportster was retired, the name lived on but with a different engine. If you were waiting on a modern and sleeker bike from the Sportster line, then you're in luck because that's what Harley-Davidson replaced the outgoing Sportster 1200 with. As of now, bikes like the Sportster Iron 1200 are relatively easy to find, but that will change with time.
The Sportster name lives on
The Sportster S that's available today has few similarities with the Sportster 1200. The Sportster S features the 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250T engine, which replaces the 1,202cc Evolution engine, but it keeps the same V-twin design and remains close in size, but that's where the similarities end.
Performance-wise, the Sportster S packs a bigger punch than the Iron 1200, and it's also lighter by about 50 pounds. It also adds plenty of quality-of-life upgrades like cruise control and Bluetooth support, so if you're looking for something that looks and feels modern, the Sportster S is a nice alternative. Of course, it's the only Sportster still in production so it's your only option unless you're shopping for a used bike. The Sportster S isn't as beginner friendly as the Iron 1200 due to its additional power and changing up just about everything you know about the previous line, but it's a bike you can grow into if you put in the time.