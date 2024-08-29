Every Honda CB/R Series Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

Honda has been one of the most legendary motorcycle producers in the world since introducing its A-type motorized bicycle in 1947. Known for quality construction, reliability, and performance, Honda soon found itself mired in competition from the likes of Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki, to name a few. However, when corporations compete, consumers win. The bikes got better, faster, and more innovative. Then Honda changed the whole game by introducing the CB750 in 1969. Considered the world's first superbike, the CB750 lit a fire beneath motorcycle makers to make the fastest, best-handling bikes possible.

Advertisement

For years, the primary options for superbike lovers were 600, 750, and 1,000cc displacements. As engine technology, material engineering, and building processes advanced, these added to some serious bikes. Not everyone could or wanted to sling a leg over hyperfast and potentially dangerous motorcycles, especially not to learn on — but there was hope on the horizon.

Fast forward through the '80s and '90s into the 2000s, when the rise of Honda's CBR, Yamaha's YZF-R, and Kawasaki's Ninja left superbike fans with more choices than ever. Recently, superbike manufacturers have widened their ranges, giving sport motorcyclists more displacement, performance, and handling choices than ever.

The result in 2024 is a multitude of choices for riders when it comes to Honda's CBR line. From smaller displacement perfect for beginners or track weekends up to screaming literbikes a hair shy of what the pros ride, there's something for everyone. Join us as we look at every Honda CB/R series motorcycle you can buy in 2024, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Advertisement