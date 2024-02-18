5 Of The Most Popular Exhaust Brands For Your Motorcycle

Whether you're looking to change the look, sound, or performance of your motorcycle (by reducing weight or improving flow), there are several options when it comes to aftermarket exhaust systems. A quick aside: We riders should be honest with ourselves. A louder bike isn't safer. "Loud pipes save lives" is a nice myth, but it's simply not true. We can want a louder bike as a simple desire, that's allowed, but there's no need to disguise it as an attempt at increased safety. Now, back to the task at hand: Which exhaust brands are popular, and why?

Slip-on exhausts and complete (or full) exhaust systems are the two main choices for motorcycles. Slip-on exhausts are popular for their ease of installation and, in some cases, because they aren't as loud as complete exhaust systems. Generally, full exhaust systems offer increased performance. They can improve the exhaust flow compared to the stock system and increase a bike's horsepower output as a result. Most major exhaust companies offer both slip-on and full exhaust, with a wide range of available finishes, materials, and performance — all part of the success of the following companies.